Utah animal shelters at full capacity

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH – Several animal shelters across Utah are operating at full capacity or pretty close to it.

Tooele City Animal Shelter told KSL it is officially full as of two days ago with dogs, cats, and rabbits.

South Salt Lake Animal Services is also operating near or at full capacity.

Jenica Laws, Supervisor of Animal Services for the shelter, said it can’t take on any more dog surrenders.

“Right now, it’s a lot more than usual,” she said.

She said the inflow right now is heavier than the space available and the outflow of animals.

“Once we get one adopted, once we get that one open kennel, we’re seeing two or three come back in.,” Laws said.

Currently, 15 dogs are living at the shelter waiting for their forever home.

All of those dogs are not microchipped.

Laws said as a pet owner it’s important to keep the microchip information up to date.

“Check once a year to make sure all your dog information is correct on the microchip, just so in case they do happen to stray away from your home and up at a shelter or a vet, they can scan that microchip and have the appropriate information to contact you,” she explained.

She said there is a focus on finding homes for kittens and cats.

“We have 15 kittens, three moms, so we have a lot of kittens that are going to grow up and need homes,” Laws said.

A handful of goats are also up for adoption.

Laws said if you are looking for a goat, make sure you are in an area that is zoned for them.

She said they are getting a lot of stray dogs too.

The shelters could always use donated wet puppy food.