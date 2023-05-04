Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah animal shelters at full capacity

May 4, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH – Several animal shelters across Utah are operating at full capacity or pretty close to it.

Tooele City Animal Shelter told KSL it is officially full as of two days ago with dogs, cats, and rabbits.

South Salt Lake Animal Services is also operating near or at full capacity.

Jenica Laws, Supervisor of Animal Services for the shelter, said it can’t take on any more dog surrenders.

“Right now, it’s a lot more than usual,” she said.

She said the inflow right now is heavier than the space available and the outflow of animals.

“Once we get one adopted, once we get that one open kennel, we’re seeing two or three come back in.,” Laws said.

Currently, 15 dogs are living at the shelter waiting for their forever home.

All of those dogs are not microchipped.

Laws said as a pet owner it’s important to keep the microchip information up to date.

“Check once a year to make sure all your dog information is correct on the microchip, just so in case they do happen to stray away from your home and up at a shelter or a vet, they can scan that microchip and have the appropriate information to contact you,” she explained.

She said there is a focus on finding homes for kittens and cats.

“We have 15 kittens, three moms, so we have a lot of kittens that are going to grow up and need homes,” Laws said.

A handful of goats are also up for adoption.

Laws said if you are looking for a goat, make sure you are in an area that is zoned for them.

She said they are getting a lot of stray dogs too.

The shelters could always use donated wet puppy food.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...

Madison Swenson

Chad Daybell’s murder trial could possibly start June 2024

A scheduling conference was held Thursday in Boise for Chad Daybell, who appeared virtually from a jail in Fremont County.

17 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell waiting with her back turned as the council discusses something in court on May...

Madison Swenson and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell shrugged after being handed legal docs about delivering up her kids

A number of witnesses took the stand during day 17 of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, including a detective who conducted a search warrant on her rental car in Hawaii, as well as an Arizona officer who discussed the connection to an attempted shooting investigation and her children's whereabouts.

17 hours ago

A Sandy police car...

Eliza Pace

Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Street

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck, closing State Street at approximately 8600 South. 

17 hours ago

Rich County flooding...

Cary Schwanitz

Extreme flooding in Rich County devastates ranchers

RICH COUNTY, Utah — As many as 30 ranchers in Rich County have been dealing with what the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has described as extreme flooding. The flooding has affected ranches mostly along the Bear River. Some animals have died in the flooding, but the UDAF did not have any exact numbers […]

17 hours ago

cruise...

Tamara Vaifanua

Travel agents can help you navigate your next cruise, save money

You’re ready for a summer cruise, but navigating where to go, what to do, and which cruise line to use can be overwhelming.

17 hours ago

Emmigration Creek runs under part of the Hogle Zoo. As the creek nears flood stage the zoo just ins...

Ashley Moser

Hogle Zoo monitors Emigration Creek as water nears flood stage

Residents and businesses along Emigration Creek are on high alert as the snowpack continues to melt and the National Weather Service issued a flood warning with the creek expected to hit flood stage.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah animal shelters at full capacity