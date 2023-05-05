Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Why asthma symptoms can increase in the spring

May 4, 2023, 8:01 PM

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Spring is known for allergies, but it can also increase asthma symptoms.

Dr. Stephen Boden, an allergist at Intermountain Health, said it’s common in most asthma patients.

“We definitely can see increases in asthma as the seasons change, both with the weather changing as well as the increased pollen counts from different plants,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people with asthma is increasing each year. The CDC said about one in every 12 people has asthma in the United States but there are a lot of different treatment options like medication, steroids and inhalers.

“It’s actually a really good time to have asthma compared to when I was a child, there were very few treatment options. Today, there are a multitude of treatment options,” Boden said.

Boden said that asthma severity is different for each person, but the most common symptoms are coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

He said that asthma is more common in children, but adults can also be diagnosed with asthma later in life.

“As an adult, it will happen sometime between age 20 and about age 55 or 60,”  Boden said. “Often, if it’s later than that, it might be something else, and not necessarily asthma, but still would require evaluation.”

Four-year-old Alden was diagnosed with asthma last year.

“I thought that he was always catching something, but it took me a while to realize that even when he was healthy, he still had a cough,” said Madi Nield, Alden’s mom.

Nield said Alden’s usually mild asthma has been worse since spring started.

“When you mix the asthma and the allergies it can get really scary,” Nield said. “He’s been having this wheezing and a deep barking cough, and normally the asthma is a non-issue.”

Playing outside is typically an easy activity for Alden.

But his mom said he takes medication for his asthma daily to help with that. And before any big sports activity, they use his inhaler along with his medication.

“After a scare in the fall, we do have to give him his inhaler before every practice or game now,” Nield said.

Boden said if you are experiencing persistent coughing and wheezing at any age, contact your doctor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Laura Bushman vaccines...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to get your children vaccinated

It's World Infant Immunization Week, Intermountain Health doctors have highlighted the importance of getting your children under two vaccinated.

8 days ago

B3 Kids, brain body boost...

Ayanna Likens

Online resource helps students learn about physical and mental health

Teaching kids how to keep their bodies healthy is important, a program through SelectHealth now offers a fun way to learn about physical and mental health inside the classroom.

15 days ago

FILE: Megan Hansen crosses over a stream while hiking Lake Mary up Big Cottonwood Canyon....

Ayanna Likens

Staying safe during spring activities

After months of snow, most of us are ready to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you're playing a sport or hitting the trails - Intermountain Health says it's important to ease into it.

21 days ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Good Samaritan donates his kidney to a stranger

More than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Utah's waitlist for all organs is up to 900, with nearly 600 of them waiting for a kidney.

29 days ago

The McPheters family enjoys hiking together. (Justin McPheter)...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to create healthy habits with your children

Childhood obesity continues to rise, according to the CDC. Health experts say it's important to create healthy habits at a young age with your kids to ensure they have a healthy life.

1 month ago

Lamont Dorrity...

Ayanna Likens

How exercise helps with Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson's disease is affecting more and more people across the nation. While there is no cure, one thing is showing promise in improving symptoms.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Why asthma symptoms can increase in the spring