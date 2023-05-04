Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Chad Daybell’s murder trial could possibly start June 2024

May 4, 2023, 4:40 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...

Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020.

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — A scheduling conference was held Thursday in Boise for Chad Daybell, who appeared virtually from a jail in Fremont County, Idaho.

The hearing began after day 17 of testimony wrapped in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial.

Video: Lori Vallow Daybell shrugs after being handed legal docs about delivering up her kids

Idaho prosecutor Lindsey Blake said they estimate Daybell’s trial will last eight or nine weeks.

She said the state worries about starting toward the end of the year with holidays and things. John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, also raised concern about starting in the fall. He then proposed May 12, 2024.

Prior went on to say that he anticipates the trial will take 10 to 12 weeks — time to pick jury, time for state to put on their case, time for Prior to put on his case, and the mitigation phase. He also said he has seven or eight experts that he will be calling during the trial, in addition to whatever experts Vallow Daybell’s lawyer, Jim Archibald, and his team call.

Prior added that Daybell will need time to review all of the audio from Vallow Daybell’s ongoing murder trial.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Another issue that was brought up, this time by Judge Steven Boyce, was about additional testing that needed to be conducted on DNA evidence.

Ultimately, a firm trial date was not set, but the court will be looking at June 2024 as a possibility.

Daybell is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife, Tamara “Tammy” Douglas Daybell, and Vallow Daybell’s two children — Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. He has pleaded not guilty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell waiting with her back turned as the council discusses something in court on May...

Madison Swenson and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell shrugged after being handed legal docs about delivering up her kids

A number of witnesses took the stand during day 17 of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, including a detective who conducted a search warrant on her rental car in Hawaii, as well as an Arizona officer who discussed the connection to an attempted shooting investigation and her children's whereabouts.

17 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Emily Ashcraft

Judge rules jurors in Lori Daybell trial won’t hear secret recordings of her and Chad Daybell

A judge in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial ruled Thursday that jurors will not be able to hear secret recordings of conversations between her, Chad Daybell and others.

17 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and "bury me where no one would ever find me."

2 days ago

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators. Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused […]

3 days ago

Larry Woodcock speaks to a crowd of media cameras and microphones...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Victim’s grandfather says evidence ‘unequivocal’ in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

As Lori Vallow Daybell entered the fifth week of her trial facing charges of first-degree murder, a victim's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said the documentation in the case is "unequivocal."

4 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

Utah's chief medical examiner testified in Idaho today that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Chad Daybell’s murder trial could possibly start June 2024