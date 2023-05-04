Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Deal To Televise Games In Utah

May 4, 2023, 4:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports announced that they’ve signed a multi-year agreement to televise the Nevada-based NHL team’s games in the state of Utah.

The Golden Knights announced the deal on Thursday, May 4.

Scripps launched in December 2022.

The agreement will “bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states within the team’s broadcast territory,” according to the franchise.

RELATED STORIES

Golden Knights have previously been televised in Utah on AT&T SportsNet, a channel that had been difficult for many viewers to obtain.

The broadcast deal has already received approval from the NHL.

“This deal is a significant win for our fans because they will be able to see our games on television and for free, if they wish,” team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz said. “That was our goal in finding a new TV partner. We wanted to serve our fanbase in the best way possible.”

Scripps’ deal with the Golden Knights will feature all non-nationally exclusive games. It includes full distribution on satellite, cable, and over-the-air TV.

Vegas’ broadcasts will feature pregame and postgame shows for every contest.

In addition to reaching the Salt Lake City market, the new television deal will cover areas of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.

“We have been impressed by the Golden Knights’ commitment to winning and their desire to connect and engage with fans in Vegas and outer markets, as well,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “This is going to be a wonderful partnership, and it’s the fans who will benefit most. We launched Scripps Sports with the belief that we could help teams reach more fans through our stations, which do not depend on subscriptions and added fees for the consumer.”

RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals

The Golden Knights are the first professional sports franchise to reach a deal with Scripps.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and one player they’ll consider in June is Baylor guard Keyonte George.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Establishing A Culture Of Leadership On Utah’s Offensive Line

It feels safe to say that the Utes' offensive line has never been better, boasting high-character leadership, and talent.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu won the XFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Lands In First Round Of McShay’s Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

A current BYU offensive lineman landed in the first round of an early 2024 NFL mock draft created by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Churchill Downs Investigates Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals

The Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series with a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Deal To Televise Games In Utah