Vegas Golden Knights Sign Deal To Televise Games In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports announced that they’ve signed a multi-year agreement to televise the Nevada-based NHL team’s games in the state of Utah.

The Golden Knights announced the deal on Thursday, May 4.

Scripps launched in December 2022.

The agreement will “bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states within the team’s broadcast territory,” according to the franchise.

Golden Knights have previously been televised in Utah on AT&T SportsNet, a channel that had been difficult for many viewers to obtain.

The broadcast deal has already received approval from the NHL.

“This deal is a significant win for our fans because they will be able to see our games on television and for free, if they wish,” team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz said. “That was our goal in finding a new TV partner. We wanted to serve our fanbase in the best way possible.”

Scripps’ deal with the Golden Knights will feature all non-nationally exclusive games. It includes full distribution on satellite, cable, and over-the-air TV.

Vegas’ broadcasts will feature pregame and postgame shows for every contest.

In addition to reaching the Salt Lake City market, the new television deal will cover areas of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.

“We have been impressed by the Golden Knights’ commitment to winning and their desire to connect and engage with fans in Vegas and outer markets, as well,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “This is going to be a wonderful partnership, and it’s the fans who will benefit most. We launched Scripps Sports with the belief that we could help teams reach more fans through our stations, which do not depend on subscriptions and added fees for the consumer.”

The Golden Knights are the first professional sports franchise to reach a deal with Scripps.

