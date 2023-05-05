May is Jewish American Heritage Month

SALT LAKE CITY — The month of May is a celebration for the Jewish American community. A time to come together and reflect.

“It is important for me, and I would say for all of us, to acknowledge the incredibly solid foundation that I stand on as a Jewish man, father, husband, and as a member of the Jewish community that strives to preserve our legacy,” David Litvack said.

Thursday Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall honored the city’s first Jewish settlers, highlighted the first Jewish businesses, along with past and present contributions to the city.

She also reassured attendees of her commitment to ensuring safety and freedom during a time of rising anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in Salt Lake City, nor should there be anywhere in society and I condemn it wholly,” Mendenhall said. “And we will be diligent and continue to investigate allegations of crime. I give you my commitment, our commitment as a capital city to be continuously working with you and responding as your friend and as your community.”

The Jewish American community is a tight-knit and proud community that continues to grow in the Bee Hive state with a population of approximately 6,000 residents in Salt Lake City.

“When I tell people that I am the rabbi of this great synagogue, I am telling them that I get to be a part of the history of this great city and that Jewish history in Salt Lake City is not just an heirloom but a living fountain that continues to contribute,” Rabbi Samuel Spector said.

May is an important month for Jewish American community members here in Utah. There are several important holidays where they will continue to reflect on present and past times.