EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Dr. Elizabeth Grant hired as new SLC School District Superintendent

May 4, 2023, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Dr. Elizabeth Grant...

Dr. Elizabeth Grant was hired as the Salt Lake City School District Superintendent on May 4, 2023. (Salt Lake City School District)

(Salt Lake City School District)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City School District unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Elizabeth Grant as the new superintendent Thursday night.

Grant’s first day on the job will be on July 1.

“On behalf of the Board, we are excited to welcome Dr. Grant back to the Salt Lake City School District,” said Board of Education President Nate Salazar. “Dr. Grant stood out among the applicants, and we’ve been so impressed with her depth of knowledge, the breadth of her experience, and her demonstrated leadership at multiple levels.”

“I’m so excited to be back here in the Salt Lake City School District,” Grant said after signing her contract. “I was educated at Rosslyn Heights Elementary, at Wasatch Elementary, at Bryant Junior High, and East High.”

She was also the principal at Lowell Elementary and a system principal at Edison Elementary. “I am completely invested in the success of Salt Lake City’s children and youth,” she said.

“Successful districts have one thing in common. They give continual truly relentless attention to the day-to-day work in classrooms and schools. The Salt Lake City School District is a gem. It holds all the promise of public education’s charge to provide opportunity and enrich lives and has the talent and community resources to meet those goals.”

The school district’s website said she was instrumental in shaping public education policy while serving as a chief of staff and senior policy advisor within the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education. Grant most recently worked as a professor in the George Washington University Graduate School of Education.

Grant replaces Dr. Timothy Gadson who was named superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District in July 2021. A year later he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Shortly after that a Salt Lake City school board member and former state senator alleged Gadson was the victim of racial harassment and an effort to force him to resign.

