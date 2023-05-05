Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Runoff to bring more birds and habitat for migratory refuge

May 4, 2023, 8:04 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Flood waters cause concern for many of us, but they’re doing good things for birds right now in Box Elder County. The Bear River Migratory Bird refuge is already seeing habitat come back in areas where drought dried it out.

News Specialist Mike Anderson is live out there on what this means for the coming months.

For the two-hundred some species that come through here, it’s mostly good news. Some of their nests can get washed out, but they’re resilient and can move on.

For those managing this place it’s more complicated.

It is peak birding season right now in Northern Utah, drawing all kinds of people to the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, like Dale Dean, from California.

“It’s unbelievable how many different varieties of birds are here, and the number of them,” Dean said.

Though he’s not a birder, nor is his friend, Michele Shaunessy who lives out here, they say what they’re seeing out here and around Utah right now is huge.

“The ski year was awesome, but now it’s even more incredible to see all the natural beauty that’s showing up in the waterfalls,” Dean said. “What you’re seeing is the remnants of the last precipitation events that we got.”

Mike Dunphy, Deputy Project leader out here, says there will be a lot more of that to come easily doubling the amount of bird habitat at the refuge.

“So I think all the staff and all the visitors are really excited,” Dunphy said. “We’ve seen higher visitations as well and a lot more calls because people know that we have flooded habitat and therefore we have birds for them to view.”

That’s nearly 54,000 of them so far, counted by biologists and around 74 different species.

But while the water is good for them and the Great Salt Lake, managers out here say too much can damage the infrastructure of canals and riverbanks though for now, they’re happy to see it coming.

“It was hard for the past few years, just because we didn’t have the water and we didn’t have the number of birds,” Dunphy said.

They’ll need that infrastructure to keep this area beautiful, in the drier years that are sure to come.

Peak birding season out here, runs through late May, and again from July through September, though later in the season it’s very likely you’ll see the water covering and closing the road that leads to the scenic loop.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

4-year-old Alden...

Ayanna Likens

Why asthma symptoms can increase in the spring

Spring is known for allergies, but it can also increase asthma symptoms.

20 hours ago

Jewish American Heritage Month sign...

Katija Stjepovic

May is Jewish American Heritage Month

The month of May is a celebration for the Jewish American community. A time to come together and reflect.

20 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Flood warning in place for South Fork of Ogden River as water levels expected to peak

A flood warning remained in place Thursday night for the South Fork of the Ogden River.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Veterans with Utah Honor Flight pay respects to fallen friends

The Utah Honor Flight was a chance for the veterans to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and pay respects to those who didn’t come home.

20 hours ago

Kevin Forsyth...

Shelby Lofton

Provo Canyon community concerned river will breach walls, sandbags

Residents in a small Provo Canyon community are creating their own levee in preparation for flooding.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Veterans from Utah reflect on service and lost brothers during Honor Flight

A group of 75 Utah veterans returned to the Provo Airport last night to huge hero’s welcome after a two-day trip to Washington DC.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Runoff to bring more birds and habitat for migratory refuge