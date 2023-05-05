Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Police: May 5 school threat believed to be hoax; several states report same hoax

May 5, 2023, 6:29 AM | Updated: 7:19 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Provo and Orem police say they have received numerous reports of “a threatened violent event at an unspecified school” and they believe it is a hoax. Several agencies in other states have reported receiving the same vague hoax threat, which has spread across social media.

“Officers and detectives are actively investigating these reports,” Provo police said. “Our dispatch center is taking a high number of calls regarding this, so we ask that persons only call in with specific, credible information that may help with our investigation.”

“Know that we want to make sure everyone is safe going to school tomorrow and extra officers will be on hand to help provide safety for our children,” Orem police added.

Several Florida counties reported receiving the same threat, which does not name a specific school or location but contains Friday’s date. The same threat was mentioned by North Carolina authorities as well.

In late March, over a dozen Utah schools received a fake active shooter call that came from outside the United States. The Utah Department of Public Safety said schools in other states, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, also dealt with hoax calls that same day.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Dr. Elizabeth Grant...

Cary Schwanitz

Dr. Elizabeth Grant hired as new SLC School District Superintendent

The Salt Lake City School District unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Elizabeth Grant as the new superintendent Thursday night.

1 day ago

(Google Earth Pro)...

Eliza Pace

Student hospitalized in fight at Copper Hills High School

One student was transported to the hospital after a fight at Copper Hills High School Tuesday.

2 days ago

Juab High School mock crash...

Katija Stjepovic

Mock crash at Juab High Makes impactful message about distracted driving

With school about to let out more students will be headed on the highway for some summer fun.

3 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

Fear Factory pays off lunch balances at 2 SLC schools

Fear Factory has paid off lunch balances at two Salt Lake City schools — Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary.

3 days ago

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Beatrice Dupuy

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the roaring wake-up call when it emerged from a dumpster outside an elementary school.

3 days ago

Canoemobile Program...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Canoemobile program gives students a new way of looking at the Jordan River

Wilderness Inquiry's Canoemobile isn't your usual van down by the river — this one comes with a trailer carrying pounds of gear and strapped with canoes.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Police: May 5 school threat believed to be hoax; several states report same hoax