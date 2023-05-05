Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals

May 5, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Flight attendants travel the world for work and for fun. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua reveals some of their secrets on scoring travel deals.

With airline prices still high right now, don’t give up on taking that vacation getaway. Here are five money saving tips from flight attendants, per Go Banking Rates:

Book early to save big

You can lock in lower prices by booking early, at least six weeks in advance.

Embrace flexibility

Being flexible with your travel dates and times can save you money on your flight.

You can score the best deals by traveling during off-peak times.

Day of the week might matter

The timing of your purchase is important. Airfare is usually cheaper on Tuesdays — that’s when airlines release their best deals.

Compare before you buy

Shop around before you commit to buying from a particular site.

Bundling isn’t always better

Experts say do your research. If you’re a traveler that likes to be spontaneous and flexible with accommodations and travel dates, bundling may not be your best option.

It also doesn’t hurt to kindly ask for an upgrade or perk. You could get that better seat or complimentary meal by being polite to airline employees.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Brian Redd was appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox as the new executive director of the Utah Department o...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Governor taps former trooper, investigation bureau head as new state corrections director

Brian Redd, former State Bureau of Investigation director, has been appointed as director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

12 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal rollover crash in Richfield

Police have arrested a 14-year-old who they say was driving a vehicle west of Richfield when it rolled, killing another teenager.

12 hours ago

Pothole repair...

Madison Swenson

SB I-15 reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete pavement, bridge repairs

Southbound Interstate 15 will soon be reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete repair work.

12 hours ago

The KSL Investigators reviewed municipal codes of 100 Utah cities. Most say solicitors have a duty ...

Matt Gephardt

Are ‘no trespassing’ signs any more effective at stopping door-to-door salespeople than ‘no soliciting’ signs?

In Sandy, our investigation found, unlike many other cities, there is no specific code on the books that requires a salesman respect a no soliciting sign. But you know what is against the law in Sandy, and just about everywhere else? Trespassing.

12 hours ago

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)...

Josh Ellis

Police: May 5 school threat believed to be hoax; several states report same hoax

Provo and Orem police say they have received numerous reports of "a threatened violent event at an unspecified school" and they believe it is a hoax. Several agencies in other states have reported receiving the same vague hoax threat, which has spread across social media.

12 hours ago

(Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Ranchers in Rich County dealing with massive flooding from snow runoff

Ranchers in Rich County dealing with loss of cattle due to massive flooding from snow runoff.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals