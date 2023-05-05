Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals

SALT LAKE CITY — Flight attendants travel the world for work and for fun. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua reveals some of their secrets on scoring travel deals.

With airline prices still high right now, don’t give up on taking that vacation getaway. Here are five money saving tips from flight attendants, per Go Banking Rates:

Book early to save big

You can lock in lower prices by booking early, at least six weeks in advance.

Embrace flexibility

Being flexible with your travel dates and times can save you money on your flight.

You can score the best deals by traveling during off-peak times.

Day of the week might matter

The timing of your purchase is important. Airfare is usually cheaper on Tuesdays — that’s when airlines release their best deals.

Compare before you buy

Shop around before you commit to buying from a particular site.

Bundling isn’t always better

Experts say do your research. If you’re a traveler that likes to be spontaneous and flexible with accommodations and travel dates, bundling may not be your best option.

It also doesn’t hurt to kindly ask for an upgrade or perk. You could get that better seat or complimentary meal by being polite to airline employees.