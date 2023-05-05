For one day only, the KSL BBQ Cookoff will be your source for all things BBQ. It will be the BBQ where legends are born.

Join KSL and KSL Sports Zone as we host, along with our sister stations 103.5 The Arrow and FM100.3, the first ever KSL BBQ Cookoff, featuring BBQ Pitstop and SCA Competition! It’s the best of the west competing for cash, prizes and most importantly, BRAGGING RIGHTS!

Date: May 20th

Time: Noon – 6pm

Location: 350 West South Temple

A FREE event that will be fun for the entire family! There will be prizes, games and treats!

Presenting Sponsor:

Event Sponsors: