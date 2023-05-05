Real Salt Lake Travels East For Dynamo Clash

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is heading East for a highly anticipated clash with the Houston Dynamo and PNC Stadium.

Real Salt Lake News & Notes

Real Salt Lake enters the fixture in its best form of the year following having most recently tied 0-0 with Seattle at America First Field. Last week, Real Salt Lake endured three fixtures and managed to pick up four MLS regular season points from a possible six while also advancing into the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The injury bug continues to plague Real Salt Lake and will again likely be without Jasper Löffelsend (ankle), Bode Hidalgo (hamstring, and Anderson Julio (hamstring) who are all dealing with their respective injuries. Danny Musovski is listed as probably but has reaggravated the hamstring that sidelined him for the entire second half of last season.

Interestingly, Andrew Brody is no longer noted on the injury list. It is the first game in a month that Brody has not been listed on the injury report after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Furthermore, Pablo Ruiz is unavailable due to yellow card suspension. Ruiz picked up two yellow cards a week ago against Seattle and will subsequently miss the Houston road trip.

Currently, Real Salt Lake finds itself in the 10th position in the Western Conference but has picked up points in three of its previous four MLS games. The Dynamo are also trending in the right direction having picked up points in three of its last four MLS fixtures.

Get To Know The Dynamo

The Dynamo are now home to a pair of former Real Salt Lake players Corey Baird and Tate Schmitt. Baird, who was named the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018, now starts at the point of the attack for the Dynamo on a weekly basis. Schmitt sadly tore his ACL a month ago in the 2-1 loss to San Jose and will not return again in 2023. Despite being released by Real Salt Lake following the conclusion of 2022, Houston picked him up and he excelled for the Dynamo when healthy at the start of the 2023 season.

“Defensively they are a very tough team to break down,” Dynamo manager Ben Olsen told the media midweek. “I got a lot of respect for Pablo [Mastroeni] and the way that he coaches, the way his players fight for him, and there is always a real commitment against them. You really have to earn goals against them,” he added.

Olsen and Mastroeni have known one and another for many years. The two represented the United States of America throughout their stories playing careers and have stayed in touch while both pursuing careers in coaching. Furthermore, Mastroeni joined Real Salt Lake and Freddy Juarez’s staff following a season with Houston as an assistant.

Next Match

Real Salt Lake and Houston will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The fixture will be broadcast via Apple TV and will be heard via the Real Salt Lake Radio Network on KSL Sports.