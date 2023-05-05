14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal rollover crash in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah — Police have arrested a 14-year-old who they say was driving a vehicle west of Richfield when it rolled, killing another teenager.

The boy, whose name was not released by police, was booked into jail on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter and a class A misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

According to police, the 14-year-old was driving a Hyundai Sonata down a dirt road just west of Richfield on Tuesday when it lost control and rolled.

“When the vehicle overturned, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old male, was reportedly standing up through the sunroof, filming,” state troopers said.

The 15-year-old was pinned under the car and died from his injuries at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 16-year-old boy, were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

State troopers are investigating alcohol as a possible contributor to the crash. Police said the 14-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday evening.