Jazz In-Arena Host Mariluz Cook Named Miss Salt Lake USA

May 5, 2023, 3:24 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz in-arena host Mariluz Cook has been named Miss Salt Lake USA and will compete to represent the state at the Miss Utah USA contest in July.

A native of Miami, Florida, Cook has provided in-game entertainment during pregame, halftime, and in timeouts at Jazz games since 2022.

Cook originally moved to Utah in 2020 to work for the Big Sky Conference before joining the Jazz last summer.

Cook graduated from Florida Atlantic with plans of becoming a prosecutor after majoring in criminal justice and communications.

While working in marketing for the Owls athletic department, Cook was also named Miss Miami, winning the crown a record five times.

“I’m really excited to get to do this again, and I feel really tied to Utah, especially in the past year this place has really become my home,” Cook said. “This is a dream that kept nagging at me.”

Cook will compete for the Miss Utah USA title against other representatives from around the state, but said she isn’t eying her competition.

“When I compete I put my head down and it’s me versus me,” Cook said. “I’m really just looking at being the best version of myself in the competition.”

The competition will be held over two days in July and consists of a private interview with a panel of judges before the on-stage portion that features fitness, evening gown, and questionnaire categories.

Cook said she hopes to highlight the importance of mental health and mentorship through the competition and in her role as Miss Salt Lake USA.

“Those are issues that are really important to me, especially for young girls,” Cook said. “They’ve been subjects that have been really significant in the jobs I’ve been able to hold.”

Cook hit the national stage in February when she was named the in-arena host for the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City and also worked for the Athletes Unlimited Basketball League where she met WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

Swoopes, a three-time MVP and four-time WNBA champion extended congratulations to Cook on Twitter after being named Miss Salt Lake USA.

“YES MA’AM!!!” Swoopes tweeted. “CONGRATS!!! Go be great!”

In addition to serving as Miss Salt Lake USA and competing for Miss Utah USA, Cook plans to cover the NBA Summer League in July while continuing her YouTube series “Green Couch Chats” which focuses on mental health.

Cook also serves as a sports anchor and sideline reporter for KSL 5 TV.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

