Construction impacts roads over the weekend in Davis County, Nephi

The closures will allow crews to install several beams to the connecting bridge that will accessible when West Davis Highway opens up in in 2024.

Starting Monday and continuing through May 25, southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane on I-15 from 7th North to Sheep Lane Drive.

There’s also bridge work and concrete pavement repairs happening further south in Nephi.

Bridge work will also close the northbound I-15 exit ramp in Nephi at Main Street traffic will be diverted just south of that exit at a temporary off ramp.

UDOT crews hope with ample time, drivers can prepare for the closures and active work zones, they urge Utahns to comply with posted speed limits. Slowing down protects drivers and construction crews.

“I think the motoring public can’t imagine what it is like to be separated from traffic, that is going 50 to 80 to 90 miles an hour by just an orange barrel,” Gary Hatch said. “It is pretty scary actually.”

Last year there were over 1,000 and work-zone related crashes on Utah roads and 11 people were killed.