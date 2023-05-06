Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Construction impacts roads over the weekend in Davis County, Nephi

May 5, 2023, 8:55 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, UtahSpring is a time when all the construction projects start back up again.. and this weekend is no different. This weekend — and into next week — there will be some big construction projects that could delay or re-route your travel.
This weekend crews will continue on with their West Davis Highway project by installing bridge beams for the connection of the new highway and southbound Interstate 15.
Legacy Parkway will be closed from Parrish Lane in Centerville to Park Lane in Farmington starting Friday night at 10 p.m. and through the weekend, opening back up Monday morning at 5 a.m.
The closures will allow crews to install several beams to the connecting bridge that will accessible when West Davis Highway opens up in in 2024.

There’s also bridge work and concrete pavement repairs happening further south in Nephi.

Starting Monday and continuing through May 25, southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane on I-15 from 7th North to Sheep Lane Drive.

Bridge work will also close the northbound I-15 exit ramp in Nephi at Main Street traffic will be diverted just south of that exit at a temporary off ramp.

UDOT crews hope with ample time, drivers can prepare for the closures and active work zones, they urge Utahns to comply with posted speed limits. Slowing down protects drivers and construction crews.

“I think the motoring public can’t imagine what it is like to be separated from traffic, that is going 50 to 80 to 90 miles an hour by just an orange barrel,” Gary Hatch said. “It is pretty scary actually.”

Last year there were over 1,000 and work-zone related crashes on Utah roads and 11 people were killed.

