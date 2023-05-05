Utah Athletics Graduates 109 Student-Athletes In 2023 Class

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – 109 student-athletes from all 20 sports for the Utes graduated on May 4, earning their degrees after a week of celebrating high academic achievement across Utah Athletics.

The Utes finished the school year strong, both on and off the field, culminating in Utah’s commencement ceremony Thursday evening that featured the University of Utah’s largest graduating class in it’s history at 8,723. The ceremony recognized students earning undergraduate and graduate degrees during Fall semester 2022 as well as Spring and Summer semesters of 2023.

Utah Athletics has been graduating their student-athletes at a very high rate having recently earned a 93% rate in the latest NCAA GSR report released in November of last year. The Utes rank second in the Pac-12 in graduation rate only behind Stanford.

Utah’s Outstanding Performance in APR, Pac-12

Utah Athletics announced this past Tuesday that 12 Utah programs ended the academic year with perfect single-year scores in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR).

On Wednesday, it was announced 110 of Utah’s student-athletes were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference in their 2023 Winter Academic Honor Roll. Like the GPR, the Utes placed second in the conference only behind Stanford who had 145 student-athletes recognized for high academic achievement.

Utah Athletics and their various sports teams and athletes took to social media to celebrate graduation and the Utes’ high achievements in the classroom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah T&F / XC (@utahtrackxc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Women’s Soccer (@utahwsoccer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Women’s Basketball (@utahwbb)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

