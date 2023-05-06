Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
CRIME

1 dead, at least 6 injured at Mississippi party shooting

May 6, 2023, 1:27 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.

Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, in a news release, confirmed that seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, LeMaire said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

He identified the man killed as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, but Lemaire said the investigation is ongoing.

“We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department,” he said.

The Scratch Kitchen’s owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

