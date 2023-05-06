Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Washington County clerk-auditor resigning due to move

May 6, 2023, 11:20 AM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington County clerk-auditor Susan Lewis announced that she will be resigning soon as she and her husband will be moving outside the county.

“According to her resignation letter, she and her husband will be moving outside of Washington County, and she recognizes the importance of residing in the area while holding this position,” read a Saturday press release from the Washington County Republican Party.

Her resignation will be effective Wednesday, May 17.

Party officials said Lewis has indicated that she will appoint her chief deputy, Ryan Sullivan, as interim clerk-auditor until a special election can be held.

“Since Lewis ran for the office as a Republican and is resigning before her term is finished, Utah State Law allows the Washington County Republican Party to select a replacement to finish her term,” the release stated.

The special election will take place during a previously scheduled County Central Committee meeting on June 6.

Lewis has held the position of clerk-auditor since 2021, after succeeding Kim Hafen.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Carter Williams

UTA ‘delighted’ to receive $60M from feds to replace light rail vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it is sending $60 million toward the Utah Transit Authority to help the agency replace nearly two dozen aging light rail vehicles.

11 hours ago

(Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Parts of the Jordan River Trail in Lehi eroding into the river

The winter season and spring runoff has been especially hard on some parts of the Jordan River Trail. In one section of the trail in Lehi, parts of the trail have fallen into the river.

11 hours ago

A mudslide near milepost 7 forced crews to close state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Fri...

Andrew Adams

As Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens UDOT urges continued caution

UDOT urged the public to be cautious, not hang around slide areas and natural drainages in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

1 day ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Richfield family remembering 15-year-old who died in rollover crash

A family is grieving after the loss of their 15-year-old son, Erik Alldredge, who died in a rollover accident Tuesday night.

1 day ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

1 day ago

West Davis Highway construction...

Katija Stjepovic & Eliza Pace

Construction impacts roads over the weekend in Davis County, Nephi

This weekend -- and into next week -- there will be some big construction projects that could delay or re-route your travel.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Washington County clerk-auditor resigning due to move