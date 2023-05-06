Washington County clerk-auditor resigning due to move

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington County clerk-auditor Susan Lewis announced that she will be resigning soon as she and her husband will be moving outside the county.

“According to her resignation letter, she and her husband will be moving outside of Washington County, and she recognizes the importance of residing in the area while holding this position,” read a Saturday press release from the Washington County Republican Party.

Her resignation will be effective Wednesday, May 17.

Party officials said Lewis has indicated that she will appoint her chief deputy, Ryan Sullivan, as interim clerk-auditor until a special election can be held.

“Since Lewis ran for the office as a Republican and is resigning before her term is finished, Utah State Law allows the Washington County Republican Party to select a replacement to finish her term,” the release stated.

The special election will take place during a previously scheduled County Central Committee meeting on June 6.

Lewis has held the position of clerk-auditor since 2021, after succeeding Kim Hafen.