SLC Fire: Keep pets, children away from high water runoff

May 6, 2023, 12:05 PM

Water flowing at Spanish Fork River. (Joshua Butts)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is urging residents to keep their animals on leashes around high water as well as watch for children getting too close.

“The water is flowing faster than you might think and your pet can be overtaken and swept away,” read a Friday press release from the agency.

Fire officials said so far this season, two dogs have already been swept up in the fast-moving waters at Tanner Park.

In the event that a pet or family member does get taken by the water, the department said to call 911 immediately and give the location that the person or animal was last seen. But absolutely do not attempt to get into the water.

For more information, call the PIO line at 801-550-0121.

