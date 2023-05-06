Former Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma Breaks Ground On YMCA In Flint

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah basketball star and current Washington Wizard Kyle Kuzma is helping build a YMCA in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Kuzma played for the Runnin’ Utes from 2014-17 before being picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. In 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Wizards.

No matter where Kuzma has gone, his hometown of Flint has never been far from his mind, and his generous one-million-dollar donation to help break ground on a new YMCA facility is the latest proof of that. Former Utah teammate Brandon Taylor was also on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking on Thursday.

The Kid From Flint, Michigan

Anyone who pays attention to the headlines knows Flint has had its fill of tough times. Between the water crisis, and the poverty level of the city, Flint is a tough place to grow up and get out of. It also makes stories like Kuzma’s particularly touching.

On Thursday, after the groundbreaking ceremony in Flint, Kuzma took to his Instagram to thank those who helped to get him where he is today, while also shining hope that the new YMCA facility will one help the next great achiever in Flint get to where they want to be.

“Today we did the groundbreaking for the new YMCA in the city of Flint, Michigan! This means so much to me, more than anything I’ve ever done. These ladies are angels. When I was a kid growing up, often times I couldn’t afford a daily pass at the YMCA, but they saw a child that probably had nowhere else to go, and a love for the game of basketball. Many times they would push me through and let me be at the Yall day until my mother could pick me up after her work shifts. Bless you both, my family and I are extremely grateful for you two. I’m hoping that one day, another kid from Flint that aspires to be an athlete, an artist, or even a doctor, can use these wonderful resources that we are creating for our community!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz)

It is expected the new YMCA facility will open in January of 2025.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

