North Temple pet daycare vandalized, along with several cars

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Dog Park Airport, along with six cars, was vandalized on North Temple Street Saturday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., Salt Lake City 911 received a call from business employees about the building having spray paint on it. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the suspect also spray-painted six cars parked east of the building.

The suspect appears to have replicated a no-parking sign in their vandalism, with a “P” inside a circle with a cross going through it.

The suspect has not been located, and police are seeking any information the public may have.

Police believe the vandalism took place between 9-9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer with any relevant information to this incident.