Suspect in custody after making bomb threat towards Nephi hospital, police say

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — A person is in police custody after allegedly making a bomb threat towards Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, Utah, on Saturday.

According to the Nephi City Police Department, the hospital received a phone call claiming a bomb was in the facility at approximately 10:30 a.m.

First responders arrived at the hospital and found no signs of a bomb. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested in Springville, Utah.

First responders with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Springville Police Department, Utah County Sheriff’s Department, and Utah Valley Dispatch responded to the scene.

Nephi City PD did not disclose the suspect’s age and gender.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.