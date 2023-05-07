Ironman athlete completes St. George race in honor of fallen Utah Marine

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Mark Goldman isn’t like most people.

While many might not choose a 140-mile Ironman race as their hobby, Goldman can’t imagine doing anything else. However, the Ironman race in St. George on Saturday greatly impacted him.

“We can’t let another generation be forgotten or have that experience be swept under the rug and just not acknowledged,” Goldman said.

He’s talking about the men and women who died serving in the United States military.

Goldman has made it his mission to finish 13 Ironman races in honor of the 13 U.S. service members who died two years ago during the U.S. pullout in Afghanistan. He runs with an American flag and another flag with a service member’s name on it.

The St. George race is in honor of Marine Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, who is from Utah.

“Doing it with a flag with Taylor Hoover’s name on it is my way of making sure that every athlete out here, every spectator who’s part of this day, pauses, reflects, and remembers that sacrifice,” Goldman explained.

During the race, Goldman met Hoover’s family and gave the flag to them.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have him come out as just as a citizen and a patriot,” said Hoover’s father, Darin.

Goldman’s efforts have comforted the family because it lets them know he hasn’t been forgotten.

“I can’t even explain how it makes me feel as far as it just brings out a certain spirit in me. I just want them to remember that he was just a good human being,” expressed Hoover’s mother, Kelly.

“He always wanted people to do their best and to be better than they were the day before,” added Hoover’s sister, Tori Manning.

The family said Hoover’s mantra was to always do the right thing and to keep moving. That message is what inspired Goldman to keep going during the grueling race.

He met Hoover’s family again at the finish line when the announcer said all their names and recognized Hoover’s sacrifice.

Goldman knows he can’t do an Ironman for all who died, so he’s asking for help from others, even if it’s just a simple walk, hike, or bike ride in honor of a veteran. He feels it’s the least we can do after they did so much.

“If one American dedicated some part of their life by making themselves move in forward progress, then I think we’re better off as a country,” said Goldman.