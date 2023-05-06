Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Real Salt Lake Gets Second-Straight Shutout In Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC

May 6, 2023, 9:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forced their second straight shutout against the Houston Dynamo FC on the road.

Prior to the match, Houston was 4-0-0 at home in Shell Energy Stadium.

The draw moved RSL to 3-5-2 on the season.

RSL, Houston Ends As Scoreless Stalemate

First Half

Real Salt Lake played stingy defense from the kickoff.

RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath saved a shot from midfielder Iván Franco in the fourth minute.

Houston midfielder Amine Bassi missed two shots in the 6th and 7th minutes.

Dynamo got their first save of the night in the ninth minute off of a shot by Maikel Chang that came from the center of the box.

Real Salt Lake had two corner kicks conceded in the 13th minute.

Both teams picked up the intensity and didn’t allow a shot on goal for over 20 minutes.  Jefferson Savarino had his left-footed shot saved in the 36th minute.

Houston’s Corey Baird and Real Salt Lake’s Bertin Jacquesson both had shots saved just before halftime.

RSL defender Justen Glad was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 45th minute.

Despite losing the time of possession, RSL found as many shot attempts as Houston in the first half.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake had three corner kicks in the first ten minutes of the second half.

MacMath saved a shot from Houston midfielder Héctor Herrera in the 55th minute.

Tensions rose in the second half which led to Houston’s Franco Escobar being shown a yellow card.

Andrés Gómez took a shot from the right side of the box which was saved by Steve Clark in the 66th minute.

After a handful of substitutions, Houston took three shots in a span of two minutes. The first missed. The second and third were altered by RSL’s defense.

Houston midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla missed two shots in the 80th minute.

Real Salt Lake’s Bryan Oviedo was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 83rd minute.

Gómez took a shot in the 95th minute that may have snuck past the right post, but was saved by Clark regardless.

Real Salt Lake finished with 13 shots (5 on goal) compared to 16 shots for Houston (4 on goal).

Houston dominated the time of possession at 61%. RSL had nine corner kicks to Houston’s four.

On Saturday, May 13, Real Salt Lake will return home to play against LAFC. The Western Conference club is 5-1-3.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Real Salt Lake In 2023 Season

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

