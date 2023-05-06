Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Utah Warriors Fall To Top-Seeded San Diego Legion At Home

May 6, 2023, 9:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors fell to the San Diego Legion at home by 10, 26-16, to drop to 6-4 on the season.

Heading into the match, the Warriors held the fourth seed in the Western Conference. San Diego sat atop the West with a 9-1 record.

Utah had their work cut out for them against a Legion squad who boast the best record in the MLR.

First Half

After the two teams traded possessions early on, Utah got on the board first with a try in the 7th minute.

They missed the conversion kick to keep the score at 5-0.

San Diego answered with a penalty kick to drop the Utah lead to two, 5-3.

The Warriors continued to play aggressive defense which led to offensive opportunities.

Utah made it all the way to the goalline but the Legion defense stood their ground and forced a turnover.

San Diego scored another penalty kick in the 32nd minute to take their first lead of the night.

Utah’s Caleb Makene didn’t allow San Diego to hold the lead for long. He put in a try just before the half.

Second Half

San Diego answered right after the break with a try and conversion kick to take a three-point lead, 13-10.

Utah came back and made a penalty kick to tie the game at 13.

After a few switches in possession, the Legion put another penalty kick on the board.

Utah and San Diego traded excellent defensive stands, not allowing the offense to make any ground.

The Legion made another penalty kick to take a 6-point lead. The Warriors responded with a kick of their own on the following possession, 19-16.

San Diego took the momentum and ran with it. They put in a try and made the conversion kick to take a ten-point lead, 26-16.

Neither team gained or gave up any ground in the closing minutes. San Diego takes the win on the road.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

