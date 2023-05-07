Two-alarm fire early Sunday damages three buildings in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Three buildings were involved in a fire early Sunday morning.

An ambulance crew driving past the area at 740 S and Kilby Ct. reported the flames at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday according to Dan Walker, a battalion chief for the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Our crews arrived to find the structure fully burning at that time. They went to work to put it out,” Walker said. “The two structures on either side of it had become involved during the time as well and they got those all put out, took about 30 minutes.”

Crews spent the next couple of hours putting out hot spots Walker said.

An investigation is underway to determine a cause.

“It’s an old structure. It had been a residential structure. I don’t know whether it had been businesses or residential in the meantime,” Walker said.

330 W 700 S Salt Lake City second alarm commercial fire. PIO en route. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) May 7, 2023

All three buildings were vacant. No one was injured or displaced Walker said.

A concert venue is just across the street from the fire scene but it was not involved.