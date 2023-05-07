Bronny James Commits To USC, Will Play Pac-12 Teams In 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Bronny James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans and the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

James’ commitment was one of the most anticipated men’s basketball college decisions in the past decade.

Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XuZDwLYuY6 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

The Trojans and Utes basketball teams played twice in 2023. Once in Southern California and once in the Salt Lake Valley. USC took the win in both matchups.

Next year, Bronny James and the Trojans will face off against the Utes two more times.

Utah fans can expect a packed house when James comes to Salt Lake City to hoop in the Huntsman Center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bronny

James joins five-star guard Isaiah Collier and four-star guard Boogie Ellis on the USC roster.

Ellis, a Memphis transfer and San Diego native, averaged 17.7 points in 33 games played for the Trojans last year.

USC’s backcourt of Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Collier, and Bronny James is going to be crazy next season! @slam_university pic.twitter.com/tXqsu5zj6K — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 6, 2023

James played high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. In high school, James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals against some of the best prospects in the state of California.

Judea “Juju” Watkins, a 5-star prospect and Sierra Canyon alum, announced her commitment to USC in November 2022.

Sierra Canyon ➡️ USC Bronny James and Juju Watkins are staying in LA 🌴 pic.twitter.com/c7z6dUDLMN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2023

The Pac-12 typically releases each team’s schedules in September, about two months before the start of the college season.

