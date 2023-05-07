Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bronny James Commits To USC, Will Play Pac-12 Teams In 2023-24 Season

May 7, 2023, 12:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Bronny James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans and the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

James’ commitment was one of the most anticipated men’s basketball college decisions in the past decade.

The Trojans and Utes basketball teams played twice in 2023. Once in Southern California and once in the Salt Lake Valley. USC took the win in both matchups.

Next year, Bronny James and the Trojans will face off against the Utes two more times.

Utah fans can expect a packed house when James comes to Salt Lake City to hoop in the Huntsman Center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bronny

James joins five-star guard Isaiah Collier and four-star guard Boogie Ellis on the USC roster.

Ellis, a Memphis transfer and San Diego native, averaged 17.7 points in 33 games played for the Trojans last year.

James played high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. In high school, James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals against some of the best prospects in the state of California.

Judea “Juju” Watkins, a 5-star prospect and Sierra Canyon alum, announced her commitment to USC in November 2022.

The Pac-12 typically releases each team’s schedules in September, about two months before the start of the college season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like Bronny James joins teh Pac-12? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Edmonton Oilers Tie Series With Golden Knights After 5-1 Victory In Vegas

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice as Edmonton tied the series with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fall To Top-Seeded San Diego Legion At Home

The Utah Warriors, 6-3, faced off against the San Diego Legion, 9-1, at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Gets Second-Straight Shutout In Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC

Real Salt Lake forced their second straight shutout against the Houston Dynamo FC in Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma Breaks Ground On YMCA In Flint

Former Utah basketball star and current Washington Wizard Kyle Kuzma is helping build a YMCA in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Graduates 109 Student-Athletes In 2023 Class

109 student-athletes earned their degree on May 4 after a week of celebrating high academic achievement across Utah Athletics.

3 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz In-Arena Host Mariluz Cook Named Miss Salt Lake USA

Utah Jazz in-arena host Mariluz Cook was named Miss Salt Lake USA and will compete to represent the state at the Miss Utah USA contest.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Bronny James Commits To USC, Will Play Pac-12 Teams In 2023-24 Season