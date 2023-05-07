One man injured during St. George SWAT incident

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was injured in St. George early Saturday during a SWAT situation that involved a homemade gun.

Officers saw two drunk men walking down the street. They took off to a room at a motel at 205 North 1000 East.

Officers found the name of one suspect through the motel’s registration. They discovered that he had a no-bail warrant from another agency for aggravated assault and firing at a building.

Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said the warrants showed, “he was no one to joke around with.”

Because of his previous history with police, officers on the scene called for a SWAT team.

Once they arrived they reported hearing gunshots coming from the room.

The SWAT team used ‘chemical munitions’ to breach the hotel room Mitchell said.

The other male walked out of the room and police arrested him.

The SWAT team sent in a drone to look inside the room. It found the wanted man who had hurt himself with what Mitchel described as a homemade gun.

He was not breathing so officers started CPR. EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

Mitchel did not have any information on his condition.