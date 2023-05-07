Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Colorado homeowner cited for feeding wildlife after bear enters home three times

May 7, 2023, 3:33 PM

An owner of a home in an upscale Colorado Springs neighborhood was cited last week for feeding big ...

An owner of a home in an upscale Colorado Springs neighborhood was cited last week for feeding big game animals after a black bear entered the residence three times within two days. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — An owner of a home in an upscale Colorado Springs neighborhood was cited last week for feeding big game animals after a black bear entered the residence three times within two days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) personnel trapped and euthanized the bear Friday night, the agency stated in a press release Saturday.

The bruin entered a Broadmoor home through an open door on Sunday. The neighborhood in the southwest Colorado Springs foothills is considered prime bear habitat by CPW staff.

The homeowner found muddy paw prints on the home’s floor and closed the door. However, the bear returned and opened the same door. This time the bear walked to the kitchen.

“The bear was reluctant to leave their kitchen,” CPW stated. “Only after yelling and banging pots and pans did the bear retreat and leave the home.”

The bear returned Monday night and again entered through an open door.

“It’s extremely fortunate no one was injured by this bear when it confronted the homeowners in the kitchen,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This bear had become habituated to people, associating them as a food source. This created a dangerous situation when the bear was confronted in a confined space in the home.”

Per CPW policy, any bear that enters a residence must be euthanized.

“Wild bears are naturally afraid of people and avoid them,” Kroening stated. “When a bear learns that human homes are a source of food, they become dangerous to people. Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen. If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur. We can’t risk that happening.”

Trapping and releasing the bear in a more remote area was not a consideration.

“Colorado has become so densely populated that it is difficult to find a place to take a bear so that it won’t encounter human homes,” Kroening stated.

The bear weighed between 225 and 250 pounds.

The homeowner was cited for feeding big game and also was warned for luring bears. CPW’s Bill Vogrin did not go into detail about how this homeowner was attracting wildlife to the property, but did offer an example: “Feeding big game can be as simple as putting out bird seed in such a way that big game can easily access it.”

The agency continues to investigate the incidents.

Under Colorado law, violators who feed big game are subject to a $100 fine. A similar fine exists for persons cited for luring bears, but the fine increases to $2,000 for a third offense.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

FILE: Riverside RV Resort preparing for the potential flooding. (KSLTV)...

Karah Brackin

The risk for pets that get too close to high runoff flows

Water is flowing so fast right now in many areas of the state, it could easily knock humans off their feet.

16 hours ago

(Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Carter Williams

New Utah app allows people to report ‘deadheads’ in the outdoors

As people get out to look for any remaining antlers, Utah wildlife officials are offering a new app to report "deadheads."

2 days ago

Water flowing at Spanish Fork River. (Joshua Butts)...

Madison Swenson

SLC Fire: Keep pets, children away from high water runoff

The Salt Lake City Fire Department is urging residents to keep their animals on leashes around high water as well as watch for children getting too close.

2 days ago

(Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Parts of the Jordan River Trail in Lehi eroding into the river

The winter season and spring runoff has been especially hard on some parts of the Jordan River Trail. In one section of the trail in Lehi, parts of the trail have fallen into the river.

2 days ago

High running waterway...

Mike Anderson

Garden City needs volunteers to warn about rising floodwaters

City leaders near Bear Lake are calling on volunteers to keep an eye on rising floodwaters. They want them to sound the alarm before things get bad.

3 days ago

Gov. Cox state of state address...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah governor calls for legislative special session to address flooding

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a special session for the Utah Legislature to address flooding, the reallocation of funds for flooding mitigation and to consider amendments for a firearm bill.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Colorado homeowner cited for feeding wildlife after bear enters home three times