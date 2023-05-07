Utah Lacrosse Crowned ASUN Champs, Move On To NCAAs

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse took care of business against Air Force to be crowned ASUN Champions and will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Utes played a tough 60 minutes against the best defense in the league, checking off their 12th win of the season, 11-9 – another program first.

Leading the way was senior Cole Brams who was responsible for winning 21 of 23 faceoffs in the game- a 91% possession rate which sets a new record for the Utes. Overall, the team finished with 42 shots, 22 on goal, and a dominating performance in the ground ball game winning 33 to 23.

Utah’s Top Performers

Brams earned the game’s MVP award for his strong performance in the faceoffs. Not only did Brams’ 21-win performance set a new single-game record for the Utes, but an ASUN Tournament record as well. Brams was also good for a team-high 18 ground balls, which was his fifth game this season with double-digit ground balls.

Carson Moyer was responsible for the large part of Utah’s offense scoring four goals on just five shots which tied his career high.

Jordan Hyde and Koa Todd were both good for two goals each. Freshman of the year Ryan Stines and Tyler Bradbury added two points each on a goal and an assist.

Defensively, Samuel Cambere caused three turnovers, another career tying effort for the Utes, along with a ground ball. Joey Boylston was good for two caused turnovers while Nikko DiPonio added four ground balls and one turnover.

Freshman goalkeeper Colin Lenskold finished the day with nine saves.

Up Next For The Utes

As an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament, the Utes will be watching tonight to find out their seeding. The NCAA Selection Show starts at 7:30 p.m. MT and can be found on NCAA.com.

