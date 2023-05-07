Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Lacrosse Crowned ASUN Champs, Move On To NCAAs

May 7, 2023, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse took care of business against Air Force to be crowned ASUN Champions and will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Utes played a tough 60 minutes against the best defense in the league, checking off their 12th win of the season, 11-9 – another program first.

Leading the way was senior Cole Brams who was responsible for winning 21 of 23 faceoffs in the game- a 91% possession rate which sets a new record for the Utes. Overall, the team finished with 42 shots, 22 on goal, and a dominating performance in the ground ball game winning 33 to 23.

Utah’s Top Performers

Brams earned the game’s MVP award for his strong performance in the faceoffs. Not only did Brams’ 21-win performance set a new single-game record for the Utes, but an ASUN Tournament record as well. Brams was also good for a team-high 18 ground balls, which was his fifth game this season with double-digit ground balls.

Carson Moyer was responsible for the large part of Utah’s offense scoring four goals on just five shots which tied his career high.

Jordan Hyde and Koa Todd were both good for two goals each. Freshman of the year Ryan Stines and Tyler Bradbury added two points each on a goal and an assist.

Defensively, Samuel Cambere caused three turnovers, another career tying effort for the Utes, along with a ground ball. Joey Boylston was good for two caused turnovers while Nikko DiPonio added four ground balls and one turnover.

Freshman goalkeeper Colin Lenskold finished the day with nine saves.

Up Next For The Utes

As an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament, the Utes will be watching tonight to find out their seeding. The NCAA Selection Show starts at 7:30 p.m. MT and can be found on NCAA.com.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Commits To USC, Will Play Pac-12 Teams In 2023-24 Season

Bronny James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans and the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Edmonton Oilers Tie Series With Golden Knights After 5-1 Victory In Vegas

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice as Edmonton tied the series with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fall To Top-Seeded San Diego Legion At Home

The Utah Warriors, 6-3, faced off against the San Diego Legion, 9-1, at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Gets Second-Straight Shutout In Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC

Real Salt Lake forced their second straight shutout against the Houston Dynamo FC in Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma Breaks Ground On YMCA In Flint

Former Utah basketball star and current Washington Wizard Kyle Kuzma is helping build a YMCA in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Graduates 109 Student-Athletes In 2023 Class

109 student-athletes earned their degree on May 4 after a week of celebrating high academic achievement across Utah Athletics.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Utah Lacrosse Crowned ASUN Champs, Move On To NCAAs