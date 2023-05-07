Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial

May 7, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump rejected his last chance Sunday to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996.

Trump, a Republican candidate for president in 2024, was given until 5 p.m. Sunday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.

It was not a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan trial where writer E. Jean Carroll testified for several days, repeating claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages totaling millions of dollars.

The jury has also videotaped deposition from October in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.

After prosecutors rested their case Thursday, Tacopina immediately rested the defense case as well without calling any witnesses.

Still, Kaplan said he would give Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to change his mind and request to testify, though the judge did not promise he would grant such a request to reopen the defense case so Trump could take the stand.

As he gave Trump extra time to change his mind, Kaplan noted that he’d heard about news reports in which Trump told reporters while visiting his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, that he would “probably attend” the trial. Trump also criticized Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee, as an “extremely hostile” and “rough judge” who “doesn’t like me very much.”

Kaplan had scheduled closing arguments for Monday, with jurors likely to begin deliberations on Tuesday.

On the witness stand, Carroll testified that Trump raped her in spring 1996 after they met at the entrance of the midtown Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.

She said the encounter began as a fun and flirtatious outing as Trump coaxed her into helping him shop for a gift for another woman. She said they ended up in the store’s desolate lingerie section, where they teased each other to try on a see-through bodysuit.

As Carroll recalled it, laughter accompanied them into a dressing room where Trump became violent, slamming her up against a wall, pulling aside her tights and raping her before she kneed him and fled the store.

In his deposition, Trump said Carroll made it up. He called it “a false, disgusting lie” delivered by a “nut job” who was trying to stoke sales of her book.

He also repeated comments he made in statements that she was not his “type.”

“She’s not my type and that’s 100% true,” he said.

And he repeated his claims in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which he bragged that men who are celebrities can grab women by the genitals without asking.

“Historically that’s true with stars,” he said.

Carroll sued Trump in November, minutes after New York state enacted a law allowing adult sexual assault victims to sue others even if the attacks occurred decades earlier.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, wrote a letter to the judge Sunday to complain that Trump still has not removed April 26 posts on his social media network in which he called Carroll’s allegations “a made up SCAM.” And she noted that he repeated disparaging remarks about the trial three days ago in Ireland.

After the April 26 postings on Truth Social, Judge Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll’s lawyer, said Trump’s comments were “highly inappropriate” and expressed concern that Trump was trying to communicate to the jury “about stuff that has no business being spoken about.”

Trump’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman together in Orlando, Florida, on September 14, 2019. Herman, who was a...

Jacob Lev

Tiger Woods accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend

A longtime girlfriend of the professional golfer has accused the 15-time major champion of sexual harassment on Friday.

18 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern.

2 days ago

An artist's sketch of former FBI agent Douglas Hart, testifying in Boise, Idaho on May 5, 2023. (Po...

Larry D. Curtis

FBI details salacious texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

In the very beginning of its opening arguments, the prosecution in the Lori Vallow Daybell case said her trial for multiple murders was about "money, power and sex." Friday, with an former FBI special agent on the stand, that claim was enforced

3 days ago

FILE: Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, say...

Michael Houck

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

A not-for-profit association is suing the state of Utah over an age-verification law that went into effect Wednesday.

5 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and "bury me where no one would ever find me."

5 days ago

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators. Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused […]

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial