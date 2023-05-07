Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

How is Utah preparing for the end of Title 42 border restrictions?

May 7, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall ...

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall where U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Biden administration will open migration centers in South and Central America for asylum seekers heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, in a bid to slow what’s expected to be a surge of migrants seeking to cross the border next month as pandemic-era immigration restrictions end, U.S. officials said Thursday, April 27. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may be hundreds of miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but it is not immune from the politics and policies that govern the border.

An expected surge in migration at the end of a pandemic-era immigration policy on May 11 is the latest border development that will likely have impacts that stretch to Utah. Title 42 allowed the U.S. to expel migrants without processing their asylum claims on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. It resulted in more than 2.6 million expulsions.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s administration announced it will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border in preparation for the potential surge in immigration following the expiration of Title 42.

The Department of Homeland Security has estimated that the number of border crossings will double once Title 42 is lifted, according to Natalie El-Deiry, Utah’s director of Immigration & New American Integration. State officials do expect to see an increase in migrants coming to Utah but do not have an estimate of how large of an increase may materialize.

“It feels like it would be manageable, but I think one of the challenges is that we just don’t have a good assessment on the actual numbers that would move to the interior to states like Utah,” she said. “Really, it’s determined by individuals at the southern border as they’re released, right? They declare where they have a sponsor or where they would choose to go into the interior. We know that people generally have chosen other states with higher populations of certain immigrant communities … but that’s not to say that couldn’t change with the lifting of Title 42.”

 

A strain on current resources

 

There are over 12,000 open asylum cases in Utah that are currently being processed, according to El-Deiry. She said the majority are reuniting with family members, sponsors or faith communities, and that any increase in migrants will likely be seen in Salt Lake, Utah and Weber counties.

“Those are cases over the past several years. It takes several years to adjudicate those cases,” she said. “So if they have a credible fear for asylum and they filed for asylum, those are individuals who have kind of set down roots while their cases are being heard. They have work authorization, they’re largely getting integrated into the community.”

Once migrants are in the U.S., there’s little messaging or outreach about how to navigate the legal system, said Utah immigration lawyer Carlos Trujillo. It’s usually up to immigration lawyers and nonprofits to educate migrants about the necessary steps to take in their asylum case and what missteps to avoid.

“Sadly, we do not have that many immigration attorneys or law firms that are able to take much more cases,” he said. “A lot of that will kind of work itself out. The biggest concern is going to be that a lot of these people do need an appointment or a legal consultation as soon as they come in.”

Asylum cases require more legal work up front to file an asylum application — which needs to be filed as soon as possible — and then a few months after once the applicant is eligible to apply for a work permit, and finally once the case is adjudicated. Because of the “roller coaster” nature of asylum cases, Trujillo said it’s likely the legal community could be overwhelmed initially by a big increase in asylees.

House to vote Thursday on border security package as Title 42 ends

The state is also working with local Department of Homeland Security officials, nonprofits and other stakeholders to monitor impacts on individual communities and address their needs. The state has focused on helping unsheltered asylees with children so that those who end up in shelters are referred to immigration service providers. El-Deiry estimated that the state has helped a couple hundred unsheltered asylees over the past nine months.

“What we do know is that any surge that we would see definitely puts a strain on local housing, social services and schools,” El-Deiry said. “Those resources are pretty limited overall, but there is some capacity to serve those who would require that assistance. … So we would kind of lean on that system that has already been established, and then monitor closely from there to see if there’s additional support or resources that are needed.”

Mayra Molina, director of the nonprofit Venezuelan Alliance of Utah, said her organization has been in contact with a number of Venezuelan migrants. Many have had issues applying for immigration appointments through a recently released government app. Those who are able to access the app are often faced with at least a three- to six-month wait for an appointment.

“We know that it’s a fact that people and families are starting to travel again in order to be closer to the border so that when Title 42 lifts, they might have a chance to cross the border,” Molina said. “Our concern is just the resources that used to be available for housing, which is a main issue, they’re not available anymore. … The concern is just not the people crossing the border; it’s just having the resources they need to be able to help them in the right way.”

Both Molina and El-Deiry stressed their desire to see Congress and the Biden administration improve pathways for legal citizenship while also securing the border.

“The system is not working,” Molina said. “We’re all for a resolution or a better system that can help us to make these people come in the right way and do it in the best way possible.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

The U.S. flag flies at half staff over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC on May 12, 2022 ...

Alayna Treene

House to vote Thursday on border security package as Title 42 ends

The House will vote on Republicans' wide-ranging border security package on Thursday -- the same day the Covid-era Title 42 policy ends.

18 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

Washington County clerk-auditor resigning due to move

Washington County clerk-auditor Susan Lewis announced that she will be resigning soon as she and her husband will be moving outside the county.

2 days ago

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A federal ju...

Michael Kunzelman and Lindsey Whitehurst

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

4 days ago

FILE: Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, say...

Michael Houck

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

A not-for-profit association is suing the state of Utah over an age-verification law that went into effect Wednesday.

5 days ago

Cars drive past a homeless camp on the side of Victory Road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ...

Ashley Fredde

Salt Lake City Council approves new process, regulations for homeless resource centers

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new process to establish homeless resource centers in the city, shifting from a conditional-use process and ending the mayor's temporary ban on new centers.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

How is Utah preparing for the end of Title 42 border restrictions?