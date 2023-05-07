Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Nephi bomb threat suspect has a history of making threats, police say

May 7, 2023, 5:59 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

KSLTV.com

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — The woman who threatened a Nephi medical center on Saturday has a history of making similar threats, according to police.

Boobie Joe Sorensen, 49, was booked into the Jaub County Jail for a second-degree felony of making a false alarm with a weapon of mass destruction, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a secretary at the Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, Utah, received a bomb threat by phone. The caller claimed a bomb was placed in the building and the hospital would blow up.

“Moments later, the Emergency Unit Secretary received a call from the same number,” according to the affidavit. “The caller claimed that Hells Angels planted a bomb and they have five seconds to leave and you better get out (expletive).”

First responders evacuated Central Valley Medical Center and searched for a bomb but found no evidence of one at the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Nephi City and Jaub County law enforcement connected the phone number to Sorensen as they were “familiar with (her)” past actions.

A few days earlier, police say that Sorensen left a threatening voicemail at the Nephi City Hall, making “several claims that are vulgar and hard to understand.” Several of the threats were of “violence and even rape.”

Police also referenced another incident where Sorensen left three similar threatening voicemails at the Jaub County Treasurer’s Office just a few days after the city hall voicemail.

According to the affidavit, dispatchers used a cellphone ping on the phone number used to make the bomb threat calls. Police were dispatched to the phone’s location in Springville, Utah, and found Sorensen. She was arrested without further issue.

During a post-Miranda interview, police asked Sorensen if she had called Central Valley Medical Center. She said she “was unsure, but believe she did.” She also claimed she only called them once and said she “just needed to talk to them.”

According to the affidavit, when police asked Sorensen about making a bomb threat, she “was confused and explained her words sometimes get mixed up. (The suspect) was adamant she never made any threats.”

Sorensen told police that she remembered calling about the Hells Angels and bombs since her ex-husband was involved in the Hells Angels and making threats with bombs. She stated she contacted the hospital to report the incident because she thought they could help.

“(Sorensen) also admitted to leaving voicemails to Nephi City Hall… and Jaub County Treasurer,” according to the affidavit.” (She) claimed she did not want to scare or hurt anyone and was apologetic.”

Police noted that Sorensen was having difficulty understanding why she was being interviewed. The suspect also claimed she doesn’t remember making the phone calls or the exact details.

During the interview, police called the number used in making the threats, and Sorensen’s phone rang.

While looking for Sorensen, Utah law enforcement contacted Elko, Nevada dispatchers since she had a history in the area and was looking for her.

According to the affidavit, the Elko dispatcher told Utah law enforcement that they were familiar with Sorensen and was also a suspect in an Elko hospital bomb threat.

