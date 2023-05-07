Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Mycah Pittman Puts Faith In Utah, Commits For 2023

May 7, 2023, 5:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football said they needed bodies in the wide receiver room and took a step Sunday evening securing the commitment of transfer Mycah Pittman.

If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because Pittman is the brother of former USC and now Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman started his collegiate journey with Oregon before transferring to Florida State last season.

Now as a graduate senior, Pittman has decided to put all his chips into Utah for one final season of eligibility.

About Mycah Pittman

Pittman will be joining fellow receivers Devaughn Vele, Money Parks, Mikey Matthews, Makai Cope, Sidney Mbanasor, Luca Caldarella to help bolster the Utah wide receiver room. He will be joined by transfer Emery Simmons and 2023 signee Daidren Zipperer who will both also be joining the room this summer.

Pittman spent his first three seasons of eligibility with the Ducks where he totaled 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, Pittman helped the Seminoles with 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

The talented receiver has one more year of eligibility to make a splash and has put his faith in new Utah wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted to make that happen.

Among several of Pittman’s positive traits he’ll be bringing to the Utes include experience in big-game environments, speed, route running and great hands. All things that have been a little lacking in Utah’s passing attack the past few seasons.

It should be noted Pittman missed the Seminoles’ spring ball after having hip surgery in March for a torn labral. Pittman is expected to be out four to six months recovering from the surgery.

Still, Pittman’s commitment to the Utes is a big one, and the kind that Utah needed to receive in an effort to threepeat in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

