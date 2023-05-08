Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Salt Lake police cars

May 7, 2023, 6:42 PM

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing multiple police cars, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Sunday.

The investigation and subsequent arrest began when a security guard at 110 W. Pierpont Avenue approached police officers at 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a police statement.

The security guard told the officers that a man had vandalized some nearby police cars, according to a police affidavit. David Caloca had been removed from a bar and was upset with police in the area, the affidavit said.

Police officers found Caloca and confronted him before he ran away through a parking lot. After Caloca was taken into custody he resisted arrest, the police said. Caloca “kicked the front fender of a parked police car” while in custody, according to a police statement.

“Caloca is accused of kicking two police cars and keying or scratching two others, causing significant damage to three cars,” Salt Lake police said.

The cost of the damage is more than $1,500 per police car, the police said.

Caloca could face five third-degree felony charges and two misdemeanors, according to the police affidavit. Three potential felony charges would be in connection with criminal mischief and two would be for jail damage in connection with damaging a police vehicle while in custody. One misdemeanor would be for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and the second misdemeanor would be for interference with an arresting officer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Nephi bomb threat suspect has a history of making threats, police say

The woman who threatened a Nephi medical center on Saturday has a history of making similar threats, according to police.

20 hours ago

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, i...

Jake Bleiberg and Rebecca Boone

Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

The assailant who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall has been identified by authorities as a 33-year-old man who had been staying at a nearby motel.

20 hours ago

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz

One man injured during St. George SWAT incident

A man was injured in St. George early Saturday during a SWAT situation that involved a homemade gun.

20 hours ago

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday,...

John Miller, Ashley Killough and Andy Rose

Eight fatally shot at Dallas-area outlet mall, gunman dead

A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number.

2 days ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Suspect in custody after making bomb threat towards Nephi hospital, police say

A person is in police custody after allegedly making a bomb threat towards Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, Utah, on Saturday.

2 days ago

The vandalized pet day care and cars on North Temple. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Waverly Golden, KSL NewsRadio

North Temple pet daycare vandalized, along with several cars

The Utah Dog Park Airport, along with six cars, was vandalized on North Temple Street Saturday morning. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Salt Lake police cars