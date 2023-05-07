Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Four Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the fourth week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (3-1)

The former Utah defensive back posted 6 tackles (5 solo tackles) en route to a 4-point win over Pittsburgh.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (2-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers blew out the Philadelphia Stars, 41-16.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (2-2)

The former Utah running back didn’t play against Philadelphia, but the team picked up an impressive win in his absence.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Josh Nurse – Cornerback – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former Utah defensive back didn’t suit up on Saturday. Memphis grabbed their first win of the season.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman also didn’t play in Memphis’ 29-10 win over Michigan.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-2)

The former Utah defensive back recorded 5 tackles (3 solo tackles) and one pass defended as the Panthers dropped their second game of the season to the Memphis Showboats.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers remained undefeated with a 3-point win over New Jersey General.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers got their fourth win of the season over New Jersey, 20-17.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3)

The former Utah quarterback completed 20 of his 32 passing attempts for 210 yards in a loss to the Stallions. With zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, Williams had an 81.5 quarterback rating.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back recorded 3 tackles (2 solo tackles) and one pass defended in Houston’s 41-16 win over Philadelphia.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former BYU defensive back posted 8 tackles (6 solo tackles) in Memphis’ first win of the season.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (1-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats defeated the Michigan Panthers 29-10 at Ford Field in Detriot, Michigan.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2)

The former BYU wide receiver didn’t suit up as the Maulers fell to the Birmingham Stallions, 24-20.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3)

The former BYU defensive back didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s 4-point loss on Sunday.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (1-3)

The former Weber State defensive end recorded 1 solo tackle in the Stars’ third loss of the season.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Trey Hoskins – Defensive Back – Houston Gamblers (2-2)

The former Weber State defensive back didn’t suit up on Saturday, but the Gamblers pulled out a win regardless.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-2)

The former Thunderbird punted 6 times with a long of 58 and an average of 43.2 yards in a 3-point loss to New Orleans.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (3-1)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions picked up their third win of the year against the Maulers on Sunday.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (1-3)

The former Desert Hills standout posted 4 tackles (3 solo tackles) in Philadelphia’s 41-16 loss to Houston.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

