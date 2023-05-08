1 injured in Sandy house fire

SANDY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed a home in Sandy overnight.

Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Eric Larson said firefighters received a call about a single-family home on fire around midnight Monday. Around 50 firefighters responded to the scene at 11461 S. 2320 East, near Lone Peak Elementary School.

The fire was already at an “advanced stage” when crews arrived, with flames coming from the roof, according to Larson. One person was walked out of the home by police and taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The home was unsafe to enter, but firefighters also rescued three dogs.

The blaze was under control by around 2:36 a.m., Larson said, and it caused around $300,000 in damage.

This story may be updated.