Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 injured in Sandy house fire

May 8, 2023, 8:27 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

A home was destroyed and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fi...

A home was destroyed and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Sandy late Sunday. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed a home in Sandy overnight.

Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Eric Larson said firefighters received a call about a single-family home on fire around midnight Monday. Around 50 firefighters responded to the scene at 11461 S. 2320 East, near Lone Peak Elementary School.

The fire was already at an “advanced stage” when crews arrived, with flames coming from the roof, according to Larson. One person was walked out of the home by police and taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The home was unsafe to enter, but firefighters also rescued three dogs.

The blaze was under control by around 2:36 a.m., Larson said, and it caused around $300,000 in damage.

This story may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Sanders packs a snack bag for her kids, one snack for every hour of the road trip....

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip

Here are some tips to save you time and money while planning your summer road trip.

11 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

SLC police locate missing 10-year-old boy with autism

UPDATE: Salt Lake City police say "Bam Bam" has been located and is safe.

11 hours ago

Chuck E. Meyers using one of the many instruments available to him. (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

The Utahns who level up video game music

Video game music has been getting a new recognition and respect, and some of it is for a high-profile game title created right here in Utah.

1 day ago

(Court sketch)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

This week could be pivotal in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This week could be bombshell week as the prosecution plans to rest its case this week, and the trial will pivot to the defense.

1 day ago

The scene of the double fire on 1032 W Learned Ave. (KSLTV)...

Michael Houck

Vacant SLC house catches on fire, spreads to nearby vacant home

Salt Lake City Fire is battling a double-house fire on 1032 W Learned Ave Sunday night.

1 day ago

Planet Fitness...

Ashley R. Williams

Teens can boost physical, mental health for free this summer at Planet Fitness

On their break from hitting the books, teens can hit up any one of Planet Fitness's gyms to boost their physical and mental well-being all summer long -- for free.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

1 injured in Sandy house fire