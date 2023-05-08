Utah Softball Sweeps No. 13 Oregon, Ends Regular Season With No-Hitter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball capped off a successful trip to No. 13 Oregon with their second sweep of the season, and a no-hitter to end the regular season.

Head coach Amy Hogue‘s crew is always tough year-in and year-out, but the No. 19 Utes have been particularly impressive in 2023 checking things off the box they haven’t done in a few years.

Utah’s sweep of Oregon is the first in program history against the Ducks. It was also the first time since 2017 the Utes have recorded multiple sweeps over ranked opponents in a year. Mariah Lopez’s no-hitter to finish the series with a 2-0 victory for Utah, was the first since 2012.

✅ No-hitter for Mariah Lopez

✅ Birthday homer for Aliya Belarde

The Utes finished the regular season 34-13 overall, and 15-9 in the Pac-12. Utah is in third place in the conference heading into the Pac-12 Tournament this weekend.

Breaking Down Utah’s Big Weekend

Lopez’s no-hitter was the first of her Utah career and the 30th no-hitter in program history. This was only the 17th time in program history the Utes have thrown a seven-inning no-hitter, and the second of the season. It was the first time since 2009 Utah has held multiple opponents hitless in the same season.

Birthday girl Aliya Belarde wasted little time hitting a home run giving the Utes their 2-0 advantage over Oregon.

“I couldn’t be prouder of where this team finished in Pac-12 play,” coach Hogue said. “We were picked to take eighth and proved that nobody really knew what we had planned to accomplish this year. We are peaking at the right time and can’t wait to get to Tucson and make a run in the tournament.”

Up Next For The Utes

Utah will be heading to Tucson, Arizona this week for the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament. The Utes will play their first game on Thursday, May 10, against the California Golden Bears. First pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 10 a.m. MST.

