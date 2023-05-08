Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip

May 8, 2023, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

Sanders packs a snack bag for her kids, one snack for every hour of the road trip....

FILE: Sanders packs a snack bag for her kids, one snack for every hour of the road trip.

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite a sharp increase in air travel, AAA says the Great American road trip will remain the standard trip this summer.

Here are some tips to save you time and money while planning your summer road trip.

AAA is expecting record summer travel this year, so they’ve launched a new campaign to help you save.

First, map out your trip. Taking a road trip is not just about going from point A to point B. Research stops along the way and think about where you want to stop for meals or an overnight stay.

Next, book your stay. With so many people traveling this summer, it’s better to book in advance rather than roll the dice on a last-minute deal.

Skip the line. Take the time to buy tickets to theme parks, museums and shows in advance to sidestep those long wait times.

Make sure your vehicle is road ready. Take care of basic maintenance before you hit the road. And make an appointment in advance – service bays will be busy.

Next, consider a plan B. Travel doesn’t always go as planned — and you can find yourself stranded.

Stock up on an emergency kit. If you do have a car breakdown, make sure you have everything you need to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable — especially in the heat of summer.

One last tip: AAA says if you have a membership, make sure it’s active and that the coverage level meets your current needs.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Charlie de Mar

Chicago LGBTQ bars drop Anheuser-Busch products after distancing themselves from trans influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev executives tried to distance themselves from the marketing campaign, and members of the LGBTQ+ community said they, too, are upset with the company.

2 days ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

3 days ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Avia...

Tamara Vaifanua

Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals

Flight attendants travel the world for work and for fun. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua reveals some of their secrets on scoring travel deals. 

3 days ago

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Moto...

Associated Press

Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation

Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

3 days ago

Two years ago, Mindy Herget and Brynn Christensen started brainstorming a side hustle while working...

Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Start a side gig to bring in extra cash

Looking for a way to stretch your family’s budget and battle inflation? A side gig could bring in extra income to make ends meet, pay off debt or make a large purchase.

4 days ago

cruise...

Tamara Vaifanua

Travel agents can help you navigate your next cruise, save money

You’re ready for a summer cruise, but navigating where to go, what to do, and which cruise line to use can be overwhelming.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip