Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite a sharp increase in air travel, AAA says the Great American road trip will remain the standard trip this summer.

Here are some tips to save you time and money while planning your summer road trip.

AAA is expecting record summer travel this year, so they’ve launched a new campaign to help you save.

First, map out your trip. Taking a road trip is not just about going from point A to point B. Research stops along the way and think about where you want to stop for meals or an overnight stay.

Next, book your stay. With so many people traveling this summer, it’s better to book in advance rather than roll the dice on a last-minute deal.

Skip the line. Take the time to buy tickets to theme parks, museums and shows in advance to sidestep those long wait times.

Make sure your vehicle is road ready. Take care of basic maintenance before you hit the road. And make an appointment in advance – service bays will be busy.

Next, consider a plan B. Travel doesn’t always go as planned — and you can find yourself stranded.

Stock up on an emergency kit. If you do have a car breakdown, make sure you have everything you need to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable — especially in the heat of summer.

One last tip: AAA says if you have a membership, make sure it’s active and that the coverage level meets your current needs.