BYU Announces Reseating For Basketball Season Ticket Holders

PROVO, Utah – The excitement of joining the toughest hoops league in America is causing changes for BYU basketball fans.

BYU Athletics announced on Monday reseating plans for men’s basketball season ticket holders for the 2023-24 season.

In a press release, BYU states, “The new structure comes after extensive analysis of peer institutions and the need to increase revenue as we enter the Big 12 Conference.

“We are reseating the Marriott Center to be able to provide season-ticket-purchasing opportunities according to priority points.”

If you’ve been a season ticket holder for men’s basketball, expect to get a new seat. Everyone in the upper and lower bowls of the Marriott Center will be reseated.

The priority points are based on Cougar Club level and non-Cougar Club members who have previously bought season tickets.

BYU states fans can donate more to the Cougar Club to accrue more priority points. The deadline to accrue priority points is June 15.

Lower bowl season tickets start at $1,000 for a standard chair. The prime chairs are $1,500 per seat, with courtside seat prices not disclosed. Upper bowl season tickets start at $150 per seat for a baseline bench seat and climb up to $400 for a preferred chair with a midcourt view.

BYU will continue to have seating for BYU’s student section, “The ROC,” behind the west end of the court. The BYU student section will occupy their usual seats in lower bowl sections 13-16 and in the upper bowl from 121-131.

BYU will start issuing timeslots to fans on when they can purchase their season tickets. The time slots are determined by Cougar Club membership levels and then by Priority Points within that level. Non-Cougar Club ticket holders will select based on Priority Points after Cougar Club members have chosen.

Move to the Big 12

This comes at a time when BYU basketball is preparing to join the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars officially join the league on July 1, 2023. BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope has said the move will be like climbing Mount Everest for his program.

The Big 12 produced seven teams to the NCAA Tournament last season and finished the year as the toughest league by KenPom’s metrics for the eighth time in the previous ten seasons.

