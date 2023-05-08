Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Announces Reseating For Basketball Season Ticket Holders

May 8, 2023, 10:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The excitement of joining the toughest hoops league in America is causing changes for BYU basketball fans.

BYU Athletics announced on Monday reseating plans for men’s basketball season ticket holders for the 2023-24 season.

In a press release, BYU states, “The new structure comes after extensive analysis of peer institutions and the need to increase revenue as we enter the Big 12 Conference.

“We are reseating the Marriott Center to be able to provide season-ticket-purchasing opportunities according to priority points.”

If you’ve been a season ticket holder for men’s basketball, expect to get a new seat. Everyone in the upper and lower bowls of the Marriott Center will be reseated.

The priority points are based on Cougar Club level and non-Cougar Club members who have previously bought season tickets.

BYU basketball season ticket assignments are changing

BYU states fans can donate more to the Cougar Club to accrue more priority points. The deadline to accrue priority points is June 15.

RELATED STORIES

Lower bowl season tickets start at $1,000 for a standard chair. The prime chairs are $1,500 per seat, with courtside seat prices not disclosed. Upper bowl season tickets start at $150 per seat for a baseline bench seat and climb up to $400 for a preferred chair with a midcourt view.

BYU will continue to have seating for BYU’s student section, “The ROC,” behind the west end of the court. The BYU student section will occupy their usual seats in lower bowl sections 13-16 and in the upper bowl from 121-131.

BYU will start issuing timeslots to fans on when they can purchase their season tickets. The time slots are determined by Cougar Club membership levels and then by Priority Points within that level. Non-Cougar Club ticket holders will select based on Priority Points after Cougar Club members have chosen.

Move to the Big 12

This comes at a time when BYU basketball is preparing to join the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars officially join the league on July 1, 2023. BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope has said the move will be like climbing Mount Everest for his program.

The Big 12 produced seven teams to the NCAA Tournament last season and finished the year as the toughest league by KenPom’s metrics for the eighth time in the previous ten seasons.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/8/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the summer months.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Sweeps No. 13 Oregon, Ends Regular Season With No-Hitter

Utah softball capped off a successful trip to No. 12 Oregon with their second sweep of the season, and a no-hitter to end the regular season.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Four Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the fourth week of the 2023 USFL season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mycah Pittman Puts Faith In Utah, Commits For 2023

Utah football said they needed bodies in the wide receiver room and took a step Sunday evening securing the commitment of Mycah Pittman.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lacrosse Crowned ASUN Champs, Move On To NCAAs

Utah lacrosse took care of business against Air Force to be crowned ASUN Champions and now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Commits To USC, Will Play Pac-12 Teams In 2023-24 Season

Bronny James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans and the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

BYU Announces Reseating For Basketball Season Ticket Holders