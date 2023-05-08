Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Former Utah Football RB Tavion Thomas Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges In Deal

May 8, 2023, 12:20 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football running back Tavion Thomas plead guilty to two third-degree felonies on Friday, resolving his recent court case as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss eight of the 10 counts against him, in exchange for his guilty pleas. He pleads guilty to unlawfully acquiring a financial card and violating an order not to contact his girlfriend, according to court documents.

His pleas are held in abeyance which means he is not yet convicted. If he successfully completes probation the charges will be reduced to two class A misdemeanors.

Thomas was hopeful for the 2023 NFL Draft and completed his Pro Day on March 27 after an invite to the NFL Combine.

Tavion Thomas Jailed On Domestic Violence Charges

At the beginning of April, Thomas was jailed on alleged domestic violence charges stemming from two incidents, according to a probable cause statement.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was called out to Thomas’ girlfriend’s residence in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2023, on a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.

Thomas’ girlfriend reported he had threatened her with a knife while in an argument. At one point in the argument the document states the victim reported Thomas telling her “you’ll be dead before the police find you”. The PC document also states Thomas took the victim’s phone and keys when she tried to leave.

The victim told police Thomas stayed the night with the knife next to him. The victim needed to leave for the airport the next day and once again asked for her phone and keys back, but Thomas wouldn’t concede unless he was the one to drive her, according to police.

The victim’s roommate eventually returned to the residence. After a bit more arguing, the victim left with the roommate and made the call to the police in their car, the document states.

Tavion Thomas’ History At Utah

Thomas’ history at Utah is a checkered one. For every step forward he seemed to take with the Utes, it felt like he would take three steps back. Ultimately, things came to a head in his senior year, and Thomas did not complete his final season making an announcement he was going to focus on getting ready for the NFL Draft on November 25.

