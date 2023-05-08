Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

The gunman who killed 8 people at a Texas mall was removed from the military due to mental health concerns

May 8, 2023, 1:10 PM

Muralist Roberto Marquez and his friend Israel Gil from Dallas erect a memorial to honor those who ...

Muralist Roberto Marquez and his friend Israel Gil from Dallas erect a memorial to honor those who lost their lives when a gunman shot multiple people at the Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, U.S. Robert says, ‘This is like a refuge for the people who lost loved ones, a place where they can come and express all their emotions”. He believes that the memorial is a priority for the difficult situation, people need a place to gather. May 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jeremy Lock

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of the shooting’s aftermath.

(CNN) — The second-deadliest US mass shooting of the year unfolded at a shopping mall in an affluent Texas suburb, leaving eight victims dead and investigators probing whether the killer may have been driven by right-wing extremism.

Authorities have not announced a motive for why the gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets — about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Garcia served in the military for a brief period but was removed due to concerns about his mental health, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

The source could not specify the branch Garcia served in or what time period. CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Garcia, who was killed at the scene by an Allen police officer who was on a nearby call, was wearing an insignia that authorities believe may be associated with extremist groups, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Investigators have unearthed an extensive social media presence, including neo-Nazi and White supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe Garcia shared online, according to the source.

The indiscriminate slaughter marks yet another mass tragedy at a public place where many Americans had felt safe — such as schools, supermarketsparks and Fourth of July parades.

The massacre in Allen is the second-deadliest so far this year, behind the January mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead.

Live updates: The latest on the Texas mall shooting

Across the country, the US has suffered at least 202 mass shootings within the first five months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit and CNN define mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Among the eight killed in Allen was Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was visiting the mall with a friend, CNN affiliate WFAA reported.

Thatikonda was an engineer who lived in nearby McKinney, but her family is mourning her loss from their home in India, a family representative told WFAA. The family plans to have her body sent to India, the representative said. CNN has reached out to the consulate general of India in Houston for more information.

Christian LaCour, a 20-year-old mall security guard, was also killed in the massacre. LaCour was “a sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family,” his sister Brianna Smith said.

LaCour was “the kind of person who would just walk into the store and everyone in the room would light up because he was there,” said Max Weiss, a mall store employee.

Witness and Army vet demands change, not thoughts and prayers

Steven Spainhouer rushed to the gruesome scene after receiving a call from his son, who works at the mall’s H&M store and was hiding in a break room.

When Spainhouer arrived, he “started counting the bodies on the ground … one, two, three, five, six, seven bodies,” he told CNN.

“The first girl I walked up to … I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side, and she had no face,” Spainhouer told CNN affiliate KTVT.

He said one child survived after his mother shielded him from the bullets. But the mother was struck and killed.

“When I rolled the mother over, he came out,” Spainhouer told KTVT. “He was covered from head to toe, like somebody had poured blood on him.”

Spainhouer, a former police officer and Army veteran, said the degree of carnage at the mall was “unfathomable.”

“It’s tough when you see a family that’s out shopping, having fun, get wiped off the face of the Earth,” he told KTVT.

Now, he’s calling for gun reform — not just thoughts and prayers.

“If you don’t change our gun laws, put red flag laws in place and take the high capacity weapons of the street, it’s going to happen again,” Spainhouer told CNN.

“If we don’t do something other than giving prayers and best wishes when tragedy happens it will happen again. It could happen to you.”

‘You don’t expect to go to the mall and lose your life’

The deadly rampage started when Garcia hot out of his car and started firing into the parking lot near the mall’s H&M store, according to video obtained by CNN.

A witness video shows shoppers — some with small children — screaming, running and ducking behind rows of cars as bullets flew.

Geoffrey Keaton was eating at the mall’s Fatburger restaurant Saturday with his daughter when they heard gunshots approaching. They were rushed to a corridor and then outside, where Keaton said he saw people down on the sidewalk.

“It was fast. It was definitely not anything that you expect or (are) prepared for,” Keaton told CNN.

“You don’t expect to go to the mall and lose your life.”

After a police officer killed Garcia, a photo obtained by CNN shows the gunman — clad in black and tactical gear — lying on the ground after being shot outside the Fatburger restaurant.

In addition to an AR-15 style firearm and another weapon found with Garcia, police discovered several more weapons in his car, the law enforcement source told CNN.

Garcia had worked for at least three security companies and had undergone hours of firearms proficiency training in recent years, according to a database maintained by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The gunman was approved to work as a security guard in Texas from April 2016 until April 2020, when his license expired, according to his profile in the Texas Online Private Security database.

Help for the grieving and ailing

GoFundMe has established a verified fundraising hub to support the families of those killed and wounded in the attack.

In addition to the eight killed victims, seven people were hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, Allen police said:

• Three patients were in critical condition and one was in fair condition at Medical City McKinney.

• One patient was in fair condition at Medical City Children’s Hospital. That child’s age has not been released.

• One patient was in fair condition at Medical City Plano.

• The seventh surviving patient was treated at a different area hospital, Allen police said.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline is ready to help those impacted by the mass tragedy in Allen, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which sponsors the hotline.

“Mass shootings can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses, and even those who watch related media reports on television,” SAMHSA said.

“The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who has been affected by the mass shooting at a mall in Allen.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed ...

Associated Press

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

A Federal Reserve report Monday showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures, a trend that could slow the economy in coming months.

13 hours ago

(FILE)...

Associated Press

Deputies in civil rights probe accused of sexual assault

Mississippi sheriff's deputies already under investigation for possible civil rights violations after allegedly placing a gun in a Black man's mouth and firing it are now also being accused of attempting to assault him and a second Black man with a sex toy during an interrogation

13 hours ago

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on ...

Valerie Gonzalez

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.

13 hours ago

A scene from season 4 of the Netflix drama, which is on hold because of the writers' strike. (Court...

Lisa Respers France

‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike

Plans for filming the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" has been paused due to the writers' strike.

13 hours ago

A migrant waits at the Gateway International Port of Entry under U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

Rebecca Santana and Valerie Gonzalez

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants.

13 hours ago

(Court sketch)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

This week could be pivotal in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This week could be bombshell week as the prosecution plans to rest its case this week, and the trial will pivot to the defense.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

The gunman who killed 8 people at a Texas mall was removed from the military due to mental health concerns