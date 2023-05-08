Chilling video shows gunman killing Utah brother during casual porch conversation

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — “Hey, what’s up?” Jeffrey Roberts casually asked from the porch after his brother Scott Roberts opened his front door.

Less than 30 seconds later — without any warning — video appears to show Jeffrey Roberts pulling a handgun out from his jacket and shooting his brother multiple times in his doorway.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office released chilling video from the doorbell camera and a police body camera video from the April 27 confrontation during which police say Jeffrey Roberts shot and killed his brother, shot and wounded his sister-in-law, Jodi Roberts, and then set their house on fire before he was killed in a shootout with North Ogden police.

On that day, Jeffrey Roberts left his home in Long Beach, California, and drove to his brother’s home in North Ogden at 3220 Mountain Road. Roberts parked his van in the driveway. He is first recorded on the doorbell camera at 7:11 p.m. and is seen walking toward the door with his left hand in his jacket pocket.

Scott and Jodi Roberts were inside eating dinner when Jeffrey Roberts arrived, according to the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

After he rang the doorbell, Jeffrey Roberts is seen putting his hand inside his jacket where his gun is, apparently making an adjustment.

“Hey, what’s up?” Jeffrey Roberts asks as his brother answers the door.

“What are you doing?” Scott Roberts replies.

Jeffery Roberts then asks if their mother is in the house. Scott Roberts tells him that their mother is living in Missouri and another woman is helping with her care.

“How long she been there?” Jeffrey Roberts asks.

“Uhhh, about a year,” his brother replies.

“Really?” Jeffrey Roberts replies while reaching inside his jacket. He quickly pulls out a gun and begins shooting at his brother without warning. At least eight shots are heard on the doorbell camera.

Jeffrey Roberts waits for his estranged brother to open the door of his North Ogden home on April 27, in doorbell video. Seconds later, police say he shot and killed Scott Roberts without any warning. (Photo: Weber County Attorney’s Office)

The Weber County Attorney’s Office also released a 911 call that emergency dispatchers received from a neighbor.

“It was next door and it sounded like gunshots,” the man tells the dispatcher.

The neighbor says he heard what sounded like several gunshots, but then begins to doubt himself. He says there is a man in the driveway with a van who doesn’t live there and asks if police would at least drive by the area and check it out.

After Scott Roberts was shot, the doorbell camera records a heavy-breathing Jeffrey Roberts walking back outside to his van and returning while holding a shotgun in one hand and a bag in the other. Five minutes later, he walks back out of the house while still holding the shotgun, and is talking to someone on the phone. In the background, smoke detectors are going off inside the home.

In the call, recorded by the doorbell camera, Jeffrey Roberts appears to be telling someone to take care of his possessions, making statements such as getting items out of his garage “ASAP,” and, “Empty my bank account as quick as you can.”

The initial exchange of gunfire between Roberts and the first officer on scene was not recorded, according to the attorney’s office. Police say Roberts began firing at them as they arrived and doorbell video identifies bullet holes in a pillar on the porch. One officer took cover behind a stone mailbox. At least 20 bullet holes can be seen on the mailbox and the officer’s patrol vehicle parked nearby.

The final confrontation was recorded by the doorbell camera. There is a barrage of gunfire as Jeffrey Roberts walks out of the house shooting a handgun while three officers return fire. Roberts then falls to the ground on the sidewalk leading to the doorway.

North Ogden police officers return fire and kill a Long Beach, California, man during a shootout on April 27. Jeffrey Roberts was killed shortly after he shot and killed his estranged brother, Scott Roberts, after the brother answered the door. (Photo: North Ogden police)

Because officers were immediately fired upon when they arrived, prosecutors say only one officer had time to activate his body camera. That video shows officers firing numerous rounds at Roberts from different angles until he falls to the ground.

“Cease fire, cease fire!” an officer yells after Roberts is down.

As the officers look for his weapon, one is heard yelling, “Gun’s on the floor, gun’s on the floor.”

The officers approach Roberts and note his shotgun is in the doorway. They approach with caution but can see Roberts has an obvious gunshot wound to the head and is not moving. The officers then tell dispatchers that there is a fire inside the house, just as flames break through the front window.

“I don’t think we can go inside with this smoke,” an officer is heard saying.

Jeffrey Roberts went to the house with 23 fully loaded handgun magazines, a 12-gauge shotgun with 150 shells, and set the house on fire using road flares, according to the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

About a dozen bullet holes were found in the neighbor’s garage across the street from the Roberts home.

Scott Roberts was found dead inside the home. Jodi Roberts was found injured outside the house. She had been shot but survived. No officers were injured.

In a GoFundMe* campaign started by the Roberts’ daughter, Kelsey, she says her father is a “hero” for saving her mother.

Scott and Jodi Roberts (Photo: GoFundMe)

“For those of you who don’t know, my dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire. My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort,” she said in the fundraiser.

The videos were edited together and posted on YouTube with commentary from investigators. The videos are disturbing and very violent and contain multiple warnings.

The Weber County Force Investigation Team is investigating the police shooting. Their final report will be presented to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for review. That report should also answer questions such as who Jeffrey Roberts was talking to on the phone and whether that person knew what was happening. The final report, however, may take several months to complete.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.