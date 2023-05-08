Open house, rededication dates announced for St. George Utah Temple

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be rededicated Dec. 10, following a multi-year renovation.

According to a Monday news release from the Church, a public open house will be held before the rededication — from Friday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Nov, 11, with the exception of Sundays and Sept. 30 for general conference.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 10, two dedicatory sessions will be held — one at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m.

Those sessions, according to the release, will be broadcast to all of the congregations within the temple’s district.

“Additional details regarding the temple dedication will be announced as the date approaches,” the release stated.

The St. George Utah Temple was the first temple constructed in Utah. It now joins 27 other temples in the state either under renovation or construction, or currently in operation. Those locations include: American Fork (Mount Timpanogos), Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Ogden, Orem, Payson, Provo (Provo and Provo City Center), Salt Lake City, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, South Jordan (Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain), Syracuse, Taylorsville, Tooele (Deseret Peak), Vernal and Washington County (Red Cliffs).

This is also not the first time the St. George Utah Temple, which was originally dedicated in 1877, has undergone an extensive renovation. The sacred structure was rededicated by then Church President Spencer W. Kimball in 1975 following a major renovation project.

For this current round of renovations, the temple — which was shut down in November 2019 — will have been closed for almost four years.