Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps

May 8, 2023, 3:31 PM

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 10: Bullet casings are seen on the ground during a shooting training cours...

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 10: Bullet casings are seen on the ground during a shooting training course run for civilians by the Georgian National Legion paramilitary volunteer unit at a shooting range on February 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Georgian National Legion has seen an increase in membership applications and participant numbers in their combat and survival training courses over the past month as Russia continues to mass tens of thousands of troops on its border to Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Vermont on Monday made it a crime to own or operate paramilitary training camps in the state after Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation introduced in response to a firearms training facility built without permits that neighbors called a menace.

Violators face up to five years in prison or a fine up to $50,000 or both, according to the law. It prohibits a person from teaching, training, or demonstrating to anyone else the use, application, or making of a firearm, explosive, or incendiary device capable of causing injury or death that will be used in or in furtherance of a civil disorder. It also bans a person from assembling with others for such training, instruction or practice.

The gun violence prevention group led by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, of Arizona, who was forced to give up her political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, praised Vermont’s law.

“Today, Vermont joins 25 other states that prohibit firearms training for anti-government paramilitary activity,” said Allison Anderman, senior counsel and the leader of Giffords’ Guns & Democracy project. “Private paramilitary activity is illegal in Vermont and has been associated with the intimidation of people exercising their constitutional rights across the US,” she said by email. “This is a commonsense policy that will help reduce the spread of dangerous, illegal, and anti-government firearms intimidation.”

The Vermont law does not apply to legitimate law enforcement activity or lawful activity by Norwich University or any other educational institution where military science is taught. it also doesn’t apply to self-defense instruction or practice without the intent of causing a civil disorder; firearms instruction that is intended to teach the safe handling and use of firearms; and any lawful sports or activities like hunting, target shooting and firearms collection.

In Oregon, which has had the sixth-highest number of extremist incidents in the country in the last 10 years, the legislature is considering a bill that, according to experts, would create the country’s most comprehensive law against paramilitary activity. A failed bill this year in the New Mexico legislature that sought to rein in paramilitary patrols created in recent years to halt migrants near the international border with Mexico. A paramilitary patrol in New Mexico appeared at a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador.

The owner of the 30-acre firearms training center in southern Vermont has until summer to remove all unpermitted structures on the site in Pawlet. Neighbors have complained about the gunfire and what they say are threats and intimidation by owner Daniel Banyai and his supporters.

The Vermont Environmental Court said that Banyai was in contempt of court for deliberately flouting a series of court orders issued since the legal case began in 2019 and now faces jail and fines that could exceed $100,000 if he fails to comply by June 23.

Banyai did not respond to a text seeking comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed ...

Associated Press

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

A Federal Reserve report Monday showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures, a trend that could slow the economy in coming months.

17 hours ago

(FILE)...

Associated Press

Deputies in civil rights probe accused of sexual assault

Mississippi sheriff's deputies already under investigation for possible civil rights violations after allegedly placing a gun in a Black man's mouth and firing it are now also being accused of attempting to assault him and a second Black man with a sex toy during an interrogation

17 hours ago

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on ...

Valerie Gonzalez

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.

17 hours ago

A migrant waits at the Gateway International Port of Entry under U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

Rebecca Santana and Valerie Gonzalez

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants.

17 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...

Larry Neumeister

Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial

Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her.

2 days ago

Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax Dist...

Mark Kennedy

MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due to strike

The first big live awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike has retreated to a pre-taped event.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps