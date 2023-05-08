Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Man arrested for taking bag at SLC airport that was not his

May 8, 2023, 3:49 PM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stole someone else’s luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were told about a person potentially being in an unauthorized part of the airport.

When officers responded to the area, they found a bag, according to a Monday press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“To help ensure the safety of people in the airport, the SLCPD conducted a screening of the bag to ensure there were no explosives inside,” the release stated.

Officers then tracked down video that showed a man taking the luggage from the baggage carousel, entering the stairwell, then ditching the bag and leaving the airport on a shuttle bus.

Police said the man — identified as George Raska Jr. — was later found at a parking lot near 50 S. Redwood Road and taken into custody.

While conducting an inventory of the bag, officers discovered there were several electronics and a Rolex watch inside — altogether totaling an estimated $10,000.

“The bag’s owner did not report anything missing,” the release stated.

Raska Jr. was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of theft, failure to disclose identity and criminal trespass.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members that checked luggage can be lost, stolen or damaged during transit. It is important to consider keeping valuable items with you in your carry-on luggage or a personal bag when traveling to avoid the risks associated with checked luggage.”

