Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Hits Road For Fourth Round U.S. Open Cup Matchup

May 8, 2023, 4:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will make its way to the Pacific Northwest for a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round game against the Portland Timbers FC.

Real Salt Lake and Portland both faced off against USLC clubs in the third round and walked out with 3-1 wins. RSL over the Las Vegas Lights and Portland over the Orange County SC.

Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers U.S. Open Cup Fourth-Round Preview

After no draws and no shutouts through the first eight games of the Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake’s previous two games against Seattle and Houston were scoreless draws.

RSL sits in the 11th seed in the MLS’s Western Conference with a 3-5-2 record. Portland holds the 9-seed with a 3-5-3 record.

Along with a similar record, RSL and Portland share another similarity. A lengthy injury report. There is a total of 14 players who are listed as out or questionable between the two clubs.

Most of the Timbers’ injuries come in the attacking end. They are missing Felipe Mora (striker), David Ayala (midfielder), Tega Ikoba (forward), and Eryk Williamson (midfielder). Dairon Asprilla (winger) and David Bingham (goalkeeper) are listed as questionable.

Jasper Löffelsend (ankle) and Erik Holt (shoulder) are listed as out for Real Salt Lake. Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo have both been upgraded to questionable as they fight through their hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Pablo Ruiz is set to return after missing the Houston road trip due to a yellow card suspension.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games are broadcasted on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers in U.S. Open Cup? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football RB Tavion Thomas Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges In Deal

Former Utah Football running back Tavion Thomas plead guilty to two third-degree felonies on Friday.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Named To All-Rookie First Team

Center Walker Kessler is the first Utah Jazz player to be named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team since Donovan Mitchell in 2018.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/8/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the summer months.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Announces Reseating For Basketball Season Ticket Holders

BYU rolled out new ticket plans for fans at the Marriott Center as the Big 12 approaches.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Sweeps No. 13 Oregon, Ends Regular Season With No-Hitter

Utah softball capped off a successful trip to No. 12 Oregon with their second sweep of the season, and a no-hitter to end the regular season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Four Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the fourth week of the 2023 USFL season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Real Salt Lake Hits Road For Fourth Round U.S. Open Cup Matchup