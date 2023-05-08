Real Salt Lake Hits Road For Fourth Round U.S. Open Cup Matchup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will make its way to the Pacific Northwest for a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round game against the Portland Timbers FC.

Real Salt Lake and Portland both faced off against USLC clubs in the third round and walked out with 3-1 wins. RSL over the Las Vegas Lights and Portland over the Orange County SC.

Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers U.S. Open Cup Fourth-Round Preview

After no draws and no shutouts through the first eight games of the Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake’s previous two games against Seattle and Houston were scoreless draws.

RSL sits in the 11th seed in the MLS’s Western Conference with a 3-5-2 record. Portland holds the 9-seed with a 3-5-3 record.

Along with a similar record, RSL and Portland share another similarity. A lengthy injury report. There is a total of 14 players who are listed as out or questionable between the two clubs.

Most of the Timbers’ injuries come in the attacking end. They are missing Felipe Mora (striker), David Ayala (midfielder), Tega Ikoba (forward), and Eryk Williamson (midfielder). Dairon Asprilla (winger) and David Bingham (goalkeeper) are listed as questionable.

Jasper Löffelsend (ankle) and Erik Holt (shoulder) are listed as out for Real Salt Lake. Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo have both been upgraded to questionable as they fight through their hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Pablo Ruiz is set to return after missing the Houston road trip due to a yellow card suspension.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games are broadcasted on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

