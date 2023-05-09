Salt Lake City fire crews investigating string of vacant building fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters in Salt Lake City expressed concern Monday about there being a possible rash of structure fires after six vacant buildings went up in flames over the weekend.

Three vacant buildings caught fire in the area of 750 South and 300 West overnight on Saturday, while three vacant homes caught fire Sunday night in the area of North Temple and 1000 West.

“That is a significant number,” said Division Chief Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Walker said in the past two weeks, they’ve had five other call outs of vacant structure fires.

“These vacant structure fires, they pose a risk to the neighbors, the properties, to the community,” he said. “They pose a significant risk to firefighters and first responders that are going into them.”

That’s why firefighters are asking for the public’s help if they see anything suspicious.

“If someone sees something, call right away, because the sooner we can get there, the more likelihood we will identify the cause as well as identify who was involved,” Walker said.

Happening now… #slcfiredept holding a presser about a series of fires at vacant homes and buildings. Saying these become very dangerous. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/4ccjQWjEcU — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) May 8, 2023

For Jennifer Carrillo, one of the homes that burned to the ground Sunday night had very special meaning. It’s where she and her husband raised their three kids. They spent 20 years in the home before moving away 12 years ago.

“Oh, just sad. A big loss,” she said to KSL TV with emotion. “It was beautiful when we first moved in. I’m still seeing like the porch, the front room, the kitchen.”

Walker said they are still investigating a cause and don’t know if someone intentionally started the fires or if they are connected.

Carrillo said if someone did intentionally start it, she hopes they are caught.

“I just feel like they took something so beautiful and so many memories and turned it into garbage.”