Man shot inside Valley Fair Mall; three in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three teens are in custody after a 25-year-old man was shot Monday inside Valley Fair Mall.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the injury, which was to the hip area, is non-life-threatening and the victim is currently being treated at the hospital.

“Investigators are working to determine what happened, but believe this was an isolated incident,” read a 5:56 p.m. tweet from West Valley City police.

Investigators have a small area north of center court contained for crime scene processing, but the rest of the mall is expected to continue operating as usual this evening. (2/2) — WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 8, 2023

According to Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department, the incident was captured on video, which detectives are reviewing.

He said the three teen suspects were found and detained at a nearby TRAX platform within approximately 20 minutes of the shooting.

“We had a pretty distinct description of what one of the suspect’s was wearing, so as soon as they contacted them, they were pretty sure that that was our guys,” Burke said.

A firearm was also recovered near the PetSmart.

As of 6:38 p.m., Burke said the area that was contained for crime scene processing has since been released back to the mall. He said many businesses closed early following the shooting.

Burke urged the public to call somebody or say something if you happen to see anything suspicious.

“If you hear gunshots or you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, find shelter. Get out. Find shelter. We definitely don’t want more victims than we already had. I think we’re really lucky we only had one victim today.”

Working to get updates @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/GQzk5h3ve2 — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) May 9, 2023