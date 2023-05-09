ESPN: Dalton Kincaid To Bills Among Best Fits For Top NFL Rookies

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN.com listed former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills among the best fits and landing spots for NFL rookies.

On Tuesday, May 9, a couple of weeks after the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed his “16 favorite fits among prospects who will have an impact in Year 1, factoring in scheme, tendencies and coaching.”

Kincaid landing with the Bills was one of Bowen’s favorite fits for a rookie and an NFL franchise.

The former NFL safety and current professional football insider listed the former Utah standout as one of the players he sees as “set up for success as rookies and beyond as they join their new teams.”

My favorite rookie team fits… Dalton Kincaid, Anthony Richardson, Tyrique Stevenson, Devon Achane, more. It’s up at ESPN+ https://t.co/e6iFDkolhU — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) May 9, 2023

“I think Buffalo can create great pass-game matchups with two tight ends in the game. Paired with Dawson Knox, Kincaid can be the move/flex target at the position, with seam-stretching ability and catch-and-run skills,” Bowen wrote on ESPN.com. “Think of him as a versatile pass-catcher who gives the Bills matchup looks against base and sub-personnel packages.”

Some of Bowens other top rookie and landing spots combos included Will Anderson Jr. (3rd pick – Houston Texans), Anthony Richardson (4th pick – Indianapolis Colts), Bijan Robinson (8th pick – Atlanta Falcons), Jalen Carter (9th pick – Philadelphia Eagles).

The Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills Select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid In 2023 NFL Draft

Kincaid’s rookie season will begin in September. The NFL will release the Bills’ 2023 schedule on May 11.

Our 2023 schedule drops Thursday night at 8PM! Tell us your predictions. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yGRka5ptNd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2023

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland