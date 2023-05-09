Former Utah Football Standout Named To 2023 All-XFL Team

SALT LAKE CITY – The XFL announced that former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu earned All-XFL Team honors for the 2023 season.

The league announced its All-XFL team on Monday, May 8.

Taumoepenu was one of three linebackers named to the team. The former Ute was one of two Vipers (Deontay Anderson) to land on the All-XFL team.

“The league’s Head Coaches and/or Directors of Player Personnel were responsible for voting for the All-XFL Team and the League’s aforementioned top awards,” according to the XFL.

On May 4, the former Utah standout was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Taumoepenu led the XFL in forced fumbles during the 2023 regular season.

In addition to his league-leading forced fumbles, Taumoepenu ranked second in the XFL in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.

Taumoepenu finished the season with 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The former Utah defender and the Vipers finished the regular season with a 2-8 record. Vegas did not qualify for the XFL Playoffs with the second-worst record in the league.

The 2023 XFL Championship Game between the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ABC.

About Pita Taumoepenu

Prior to his professional career, Taumoepenu was a standout high school player for the Timpview Thunderbirds. After high school, the linebacker attended the University of Utah.

During his four seasons with the Utes, the Provo native recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, 21 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Taumoepenu played in 43 games at Utah.

This is legit NFL rush talent. Agent for @PitaTaumoepenu should expect calls from pro scouts with stuff like this is on tape. 🎥: DLineVidspic.twitter.com/9bq5jF2XvO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 26, 2023

Following his time at Utah, Taumoepenu was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He played for the Niners until 2019. From 2019-21, Taumoepenu spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.

Taumoepenu was picked by the Vipers in the 2023 XFL Draft.

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

